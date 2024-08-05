Many Deutsche Bahn employees are frustrated by the poor service conditions and lack of facilities. Carsten Koall/dpa

The internal mood at Deutsche Bahn is tense, according to leaked chat messages. Employees are massively criticizing the poor service and inadequate facilities.

Jenny Keller

The frequently mentioned problems include a lack of cooling in the on-board catering, broken air conditioning systems in the ICE trains and too few staff.

A DB spokesperson claims that staffing levels on long-distance services are at 100 percent.

DB is also criticized for its unpunctuality and its dilapidated rail network. Show more

The desolate situation at Deutsche Bahn is apparently also having an impact on staff morale. Internal chats from employees of the Group show that many employees are angry and frustrated with the poor service offered by the company, reported the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" on Monday. The Group disagreed, at least with regard to complaints about insufficient staffing levels in long-distance transport.

"The embarrassment of what we deliver here is unbeatable," wrote one train attendant, according to theSZ. "Not on a single day does anything work here."

He had no refrigeration, no deep-freezing and no goods at all in the on-board catering on his long-distance journey - a "tragedy", the train attendant explained. The staffing was also too sparse, ultimately driving away "the last remaining employees".

On-board catering without food

According to the "SZ", it has seen a number of such posts in internal chat groups. The mood is very poor, especially on long-distance flights. Problems frequently mentioned include too few staff, ICE trains with broken air conditioning systems, a lack of supplies for on-board catering and miserable internal communication. "I think it's getting worse every day and there are always fewer staff on the trains," wrote one employee.

"Currently, the staff coverage rate in long-distance transportation is 100 percent," explained a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson. Last year alone, 3300 new employees were hired in this area. No staff reductions are planned in the operational area either.

The Group had announced plans to cut 30,000 jobs over the coming years for cost reasons. "Administrative functions in non-operational areas are currently not being filled," explained the spokesperson.

Renovation offensive for ailing rail network

Deutsche Bahn has been criticized in particular for its increasingly poor punctuality rate. The main reason for this is the dilapidated rail network. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) therefore wants to take countermeasures with a renovation offensive.

According to the SZ report, however, the problems within the Group apparently go far beyond this. "Things urgently need to change not only outside the company, but also inside," writes one employee.