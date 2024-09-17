In France, a man (right) is on trial for having his wife raped by dozens of men over a period of years. Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP

A pensioner in France is said to have had his wife drugged and abused by strangers. The man confesses in court - and incriminates the 50 co-defendants.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The husband has confessed in court to having had his drugged wife raped by other men over a period of years.

A total of 50 alleged perpetrators have been charged and face up to 20 years in prison for the serious abuse.

The crimes came to light when the husband was arrested after being secretly filmed in a supermarket and incriminating video footage was discovered on his computer. Show more

In the trial for the mass abuse of his drugged wife, the main defendant husband made a surprising confession. "Mr. Chairman, I admit the allegations in their entirety," said the 72-year-old in court in Avignon in southern France, as the newspaper "Midi Libre" and the BFMTV channel reported from the trial. "I am a rapist, like all those in this courtroom. They (the other defendants) cannot say otherwise."

The husband is said to have repeatedly drugged the woman, who has since divorced him, over a period of almost ten years. The woman is then alleged to have been raped by strangers in front of him. The 50 accused alleged perpetrators and the husband face up to 20 years in prison for the abuse.

"I am guilty for what I did," said the pensioner. "I regret what I have done, I ask for forgiveness, even if it is not excusable."

The pensioner is said to have made contact with the men via an online platform. He is not said to have demanded money from the men; according to the indictment, he was interested in satisfying his sexual fantasies.

The alleged abuse only came to light when the pensioner was arrested after filming up the skirts of female supermarket customers. During a search, investigators discovered hundreds of videos of the acts on the man's computer.

dpa