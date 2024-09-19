An airplane of the American airline Cape Air has a problem with the landing gear. The pilot lands the plane at Boston Logan International Airport with only one wheel under the left wing.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Cape Air flight had to return to Boston Logan International Airport due to a problem with the landing gear.

The plane was forced to land at the airport with only one landing gear down.

The pilot brought the plane safely to a halt and both the pilot and the two passengers were able to leave the plane unharmed. Show more

The spectacular landing occurred on the afternoon of September 17, 2024. The small twin-engine Cape Air Cessna 402 took off from Boston Logan International Airport at 2:22 p.m. local time and was en route to Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton, Maine.

Problem with the landing gear

According to an official from Massport, the operator of Boston Airport, the plane had "a problem with the landing gear" shortly after takeoff and had to turn back. There were two passengers and a crew member on board the Cessna 402.

A few seconds after the successful emergency landing, all three people were able to leave the aircraft unharmed.

More videos from the department