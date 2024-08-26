An ultralight aircraft crashed at around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday in the municipality of Les Déserts in the French department of Haute-Savoie. The plane had previously taken off from Annemasse airfield and was on its way to Aix-en-Provence. Two Swiss nationals were on board.
Due to an engine failure, the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing near the Col de Plainpalais, as reported by the "Tribune de Genève". But after landing, the plane caught fire.
Cyclists and local residents who witnessed the emergency landing immediately alerted the emergency services and provided first aid to the occupants.
The 63-year-old pilot suffers serious back injuries and is taken by helicopter to Chambéry hospital. A 55-year-old woman, who was also on board, escaped with minor injuries.