The plane goes up in flames after the crash. SDIS Savoie

An airplane with two Swiss nationals on board crashed in France on Saturday. After crash landing, the plane bursts into flames.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A plane has crashed in France.

Two Swiss nationals were on board.

An ultralight aircraft crashed at around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday in the municipality of Les Déserts in the French department of Haute-Savoie. The plane had previously taken off from Annemasse airfield and was on its way to Aix-en-Provence. Two Swiss nationals were on board.

Due to an engine failure, the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing near the Col de Plainpalais, as reported by the "Tribune de Genève". But after landing, the plane caught fire.

Cyclists and local residents who witnessed the emergency landing immediately alerted the emergency services and provided first aid to the occupants.

The 63-year-old pilot suffers serious back injuries and is taken by helicopter to Chambéry hospital. A 55-year-old woman, who was also on board, escaped with minor injuries.