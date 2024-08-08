The Spanish police have launched a major manhunt under the code name "Cage" to capture the Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont. He had appeared in Barcelona shortly before.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont arrived in Barcelona today and strolled through the streets.

He said he did not want to "live in a country where the amnesty laws do not grant amnesty".

When the police finally tried to arrest Puigdemont, the 61-year-old had already gone into hiding again.

Since then, the "cage" manhunt has been underway: arterial roads are being checked and Barcelona is being combed. Show more

Update 2.14 pm: According to media reports, the Spanish police have arrested one of their colleagues on suspicion of having helped the Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to go into hiding in Barcelona.

The officer had provided the white car in which Puigdemont is said to have escaped after a short speech to supporters in the city center, wrote the newspapers "El País" and "La Vanguardia", citing police sources. There was initially no official confirmation. In the meantime, a major manhunt is underway for Puigdemont under the code name "Cage" - see below.

Police check vehicles on a road leading out of Barcelona on August 8. KEYSTONE

The relevant security forces had prepared for all possible developments, except for another escape by Puigdemont after he had voluntarily entered Spain, wrote "La Vanguardia", citing police sources. All members of the Catalan police unit Mossos d'Esquadra, a kind of national police force that was responsible for Puigdemont's arrest, were shocked by the failure.

The Spanish police have launched a major manhunt in Barcelona under the code name "Cage" for the arrest of Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont. Roadblocks were set up on all major arterial roads out of the metropolis on the Mediterranean.

No han sido capaces de detenerlo durante el mitin en pleno centro de Barcelona y ahora tienen que exhibir su incompetencia y hacérselo pagar a los demás cortando las carreteras.



¡Inútiles! ¡Incompetentes! pic.twitter.com/70nNfspeQl — Carina Mejías (@CarinaMejias) August 8, 2024

Police officers checked every vehicle trying to leave the city, as seen on state TV station RTVE. In some cases, the trunks were checked and motorcyclists had to remove their helmets. A white car was being searched for, reported the newspaper "El País", which spoke of surreal scenes.

The officer had provided the white car in which Puigdemont is said to have escaped after a short speech to supporters in the center of the city, wrote the newspapers "El País" and "La Vanguardia", citing police sources. There was initially no official confirmation.

Puigdemont emerged this morning in the center of Barcelona after almost seven years in exile. Surrounded by leading politicians from his Junts party, he walked through the streets unmolested, greeting people left and right. The police, who were on the scene with heavy security forces, did not intervene, although there is an arrest warrant out for the 61-year-old.

Short speech in front of supporters

Puigdemont had secretly fled the country in a car after an illegal independence referendum in 2017 and the subsequent failed secession.

Carles Puigdemont (center) had previously marched openly through the city. KEYSTONE

Afterwards, Puigdemont gave a short speech in front of several thousand supporters in the immediate vicinity of the regional parliament, where the election of socialist Salvador Illa as Catalonia's new prime minister was due to take place. "Today I have come here to remind you that we are still here because we have no right to give up," he said, referring to his fight for Catalonia's independence from Spain.

"We have no interest in living in a country where the amnesty laws do not grant amnesty," Puigdemont added. He was referring to the refusal of the judiciary to apply the amnesty for separatists to him.

Tunnel under the parliament searched

Meanwhile, the session on the election of Illas began in parliament. Illas would be the first regional head of government in Catalonia in years to advocate for the wealthy region to remain part of Spain. Puigdemont had announced his intention to attend the parliamentary session.

Puigdemont's supporters will also take to the streets on August 8. KEYSTONE

This is his democratic right as an elected representative. But instead of going to parliament after his speech, he disappeared into the crowd. According to media reports, the police had concentrated on preventing Puigdemont from entering parliament. Even tunnels under the parliament building were checked.

However, Puigdemont could no longer be seen on television shortly after the speech and Spanish media puzzled over where he could have gone. The leading members of his party walked calmly and wordlessly through the crowd towards parliament, but Puigdemont had already disappeared.

Guessing about Puigdemont's whereabouts

The fact that he is facing arrest despite an amnesty law for separatists is due to the controversial interpretation of the law by the judiciary. The amnesty law excludes cases of personal enrichment from immunity from prosecution. Although Puigdemont is not accused of putting public money in his own pocket, the investigating judge Pablo Llarena accuses him of personal enrichment.

The argument is that he used public funds instead of his own money for his illegal political goals in the 2017 independence referendum, which is tantamount to personal enrichment.

La vuelta del President Carles Puigdemont deja en evidencia a una españa que solo entiende de represión y odio al diferente.

Orgullo una vez más del pueblo de #Catalunya arropando a su president.

Des d'EuskalHerria una abraçada President.

Ongi etorri @KRLS

Independentzia!! pic.twitter.com/FcYCEawqWu — Donostia Bai 🌹 (@Erramun2014) August 8, 2024

Illa's party emerged as the strongest force in the early election in May, but needs the support of the left-wing separatist party ERC, which was achieved through concessions on financial issues and the promotion of the Catalan language.

However, if there is no new government by August 25, there will have to be another election. In his candidacy speech in parliament, he promised to strengthen Catalonia and advocated the full application of the amnesty to separatists.

SDA