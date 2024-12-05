The South Korean police authority has launched an investigation into treason against President Yoon Suk Yeol. This was in response to complaints filed by an opposition party and 59 activists, as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. The accusation is that Yoon committed high treason due to the temporary imposition of martial law.
President Yoon had surprisingly imposed martial law on Tuesday night and lifted it again a few hours later after massive political resistance. It was the first time since South Korea's transition to democracy at the end of the 1980s that the country's head of state had declared martial law.
In the meantime, the opposition has signed a motion for impeachment proceedings. It is to be voted on in parliament on Saturday. The largest opposition party accuses the conservative head of state of breaking the constitution and is calling for his immediate resignation.