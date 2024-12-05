South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, bottom center, speaks during a rally against President Yoon in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP/dpa Keystone

After South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night, he is now facing charges of high treason. He has been accused by 59 activists.

South Korean police are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for high treason, triggered by complaints from an opposition party and activists.

President Yoon briefly imposed martial law, but lifted it again after fierce political opposition - a unique event since South Korea's democratization.

The opposition is seeking impeachment proceedings, which are to be voted on in parliament on Saturday, and is calling for Yoon's resignation for violating the constitution. Show more

The South Korean police authority has launched an investigation into treason against President Yoon Suk Yeol. This was in response to complaints filed by an opposition party and 59 activists, as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. The accusation is that Yoon committed high treason due to the temporary imposition of martial law.

President Yoon had surprisingly imposed martial law on Tuesday night and lifted it again a few hours later after massive political resistance. It was the first time since South Korea's transition to democracy at the end of the 1980s that the country's head of state had declared martial law.

In the meantime, the opposition has signed a motion for impeachment proceedings. It is to be voted on in parliament on Saturday. The largest opposition party accuses the conservative head of state of breaking the constitution and is calling for his immediate resignation.

