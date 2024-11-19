After days of protests, Abkhazia's president has bowed to the opposition's demands. It remains to be seen whether a controversial law will still stand after the planned new elections.

The Russian-backed president of the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, has resigned from office after weeks of protests.

In a statement on Monday, Bzhania said he was stepping down "in order to maintain stability and constitutional order in the country".

The protests were triggered by a planned investment agreement with Russia, against which demonstrations were held.

President Bzhania, a former officer of the Soviet secret service KGB, was accused of selling out the country. Show more

Days of opposition protests have forced the president of the Russian-controlled Black Sea region of Abkhazia to resign. This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax, citing leading representatives of the opposition in Sukhumi, who had met with government representatives for several hours of negotiations.

In addition to President Aslan Bschania, head of government Alexander Ankwab will also sign his declaration of resignation during the night, Interfax reported, citing the agreement reached between the opposition and the leadership. In the early morning, the presidential office in Sukhumi published the declaration of resignation signed by Bzhvania on Telegram.

Protesters storm the parliament building in Sukhumi. (November 15, 2024) Image: Keystone/EPA

Abkhazia - and its government - are hardly recognized internationally apart from Russia. In the Black Sea region, which is part of Georgia under international law, demonstrators occupied the parliament last week as part of protests against the influence of Moscow oligarchs. The protest was directed against the planned ratification of a Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement. The planned parliamentary session failed.

President accused of selling out the country

Following the occupation of the parliament building, the Abkhazian opposition members demanded the resignation of the leadership as well as the annulment of the controversial law. President Bzhania, a former officer of the Soviet secret service KGB, was accused of selling out the country. With his resignation, he has now cleared the way for new elections.

The Abkhazian opposition fears that the agreement with Moscow will lead to Russian oligarchs buying up land in the popular but comparatively underdeveloped and impoverished vacation region. There are fears that the population will lose their property and that everything will become so expensive that they will no longer be able to afford to live there.

Georgia completely lost control of its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in a war against Russia in August 2008. Moscow stationed thousands of soldiers there and recognized the regions as independent states.

