Votes are still being counted in the presidential election in Moldova between Ukraine and EU member Romania. But the pro-Western President Sandu is pulling ahead of her challenger.

Pro-European President Maia Sandu is ahead in the run-off election for the presidency of the former Soviet republic of Moldova.

90 percent of the votes have been counted.

As was the case two weeks ago, Sandu benefited above all from the votes of Moldovans living abroad - especially in the EU. Show more

In the run-off election for the presidency of the former Soviet republic of Moldova, pro-European President Maia Sandu is now ahead of her challenger Alexandr Stoianoglo after more than 90 percent of the votes have been counted. The 52-year-old was celebrated as the winner by her campaign staff in the capital Chisinau. After more than 93 percent of the ballot papers had been counted, she received 50.49 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission. Former Attorney General Stoianoglo had previously been in the lead.

Voter turnout was more than 54 percent

As was the case two weeks ago, Sandu benefited above all from the votes of Moldovans living abroad - primarily in the EU - a large majority of whom traditionally support her. According to the figures, Stoianoglo received around 49.51 percent. The 57-year-old ran for the Socialist Party of the pro-Moscow ex-president Igor Dodon. The gap is likely to widen - due to the ongoing counting abroad.

At more than 54 percent, voter turnout was higher than in the first round of voting on October 20. Moldova has around 2.5 million inhabitants. Hundreds of thousands of Moldovans living abroad - mainly in the EU - and in the breakaway and Russian-controlled region of Transnistria were also called to vote.

