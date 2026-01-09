The protests in Iran are becoming increasingly violent. (archive picture) -/Fars News Agency/AP/dpa

The nationwide protests against the economic misery in Iran escalated further on Friday night. Security forces are cracking down - and the government is cutting off the internet.

The protests in Iran, which have been going on for almost two weeks, reached a new peak on Friday night. Massive demonstrations took place in several cities, including Tehran and Abadan.

Pictures and videos on social networks show large crowds, tear gas deployments and burning vehicles. Eyewitnesses report violent clashes with security forces.

For the first time since the start of the wave of protests, state media in Iran has now also commented on the unrest. One news program spoke of "terrorist agents" from the USA and Israel who were responsible for the fires and violence.

Exile broadcasters also published footage of protests from other cities such as Tabriz and Mashhad, an important religious center of the country.

Internet access almost completely switched off

The protests have now been going on for twelve days. They were triggered by discontent over high inflation and the poor economic situation. According to the organization NetBlocks, the authorities have almost completely shut down internet access - the country is in an "almost total internet blackout".

Meanwhile, international criticism has also increased the pressure on the Iranian leadership. In a radio interview, US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran with "tough action" if the regime took violent action against demonstrators.