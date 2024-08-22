Bloody fight: the python bites the man in the testicles while he is using the toilet. He beats it to death with the toilet brush. Screenshot Target Reporter / X

A three-meter-long python bites a Thai man in the testicles while he is going to the toilet. He beats it to death with the toilet brush. The snake was not poisonous and the man was not permanently injured.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Thai man is bitten on the testicles by a python while sitting on the toilet.

He hits the snake with a toilet brush until it loosens its bite. He kills it in the process.

The three-meter-long python was non-poisonous and the bite wound did not require stitches. The man was given a tetanus vaccination in hospital. Show more

Will he ever be able to sit on the toilet again? What the Thai man Thanat Thangtewanon experienced on the toilet casts doubt on this.

He felt a sharp pain in his testicles. He reached down and held a snake in his hand, the British "Daily Mail" quotes him as saying.

According to various reports, the python, which was more than three meters long, hid in the toilet bowl before the man sat down on it.

"I got up straight away and pulled it [the snake] out. It was really painful and there was blood everywhere. But even bigger was my shock that there was a snake in the toilet," he tells the Daily Mail.

BREAKING: Thai man says 12-foot python bit his balls as he sat on toilet — then he beat it to death with a brush.#BREAKING #Thailand pic.twitter.com/K2TPxtAhmq — Target Reporter (@Target_Reporter) August 21, 2024

"A cobra would have killed me"

The man then grabbed the toilet brush and hit the python on the head until it loosened its bite. He killed the animal in the process. The video, which the man apparently recorded immediately after his fight, also shows traces of blood.

He then went to hospital to receive treatment. Fortunately, the snake was not poisonous. "A cobra would have killed me", he is convinced. A tetanus vaccination was sufficient treatment. The bite wound did not need stitches either.

Reptiles in toilets happen again and again during the monsoon. That's why he always flushes the toilet before he sits down at this time of year, TMZ quotes the Thai man who was bitten. That's obviously not enough for a 12-foot python. He now takes a close look before every visit to the toilet and also puts the brush in the bowl to be sure.