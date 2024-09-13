Heavy continuous rain has led to flood alerts on many rivers and streams in the Czech Republic. The highest warning level 3 (danger) was in force at more than 25 water level stations on Saturday morning, for example in Spindleruv Mlyn (Spindleruv Mlyn) on the upper reaches of the Elbe.

Water levels were expected to continue to rise over the weekend. Particularly heavy rain fell in the Jeseníky Mountains and the Krkonoše Mountains, but also in southern Bohemia and northern Moravia.

According to the Czech weather service CHMU, 100 to 170 millimeters of precipitation fell in the most affected regions in the last 24 hours. In Mikulovice in the Jesenik district, masses of water from the surrounding fields flooded houses and roads. The Bela, a tributary of the Glatzer Neisse, also caused problems there. The fire departments erected barriers made of sandbags at numerous bodies of water. Trees fell in many places due to the soaked ground. Several railroad lines were interrupted.

In Prague, preparations for the expected flooding of the Vltava were in full swing. Flood barriers were to be erected along the banks in other parts of the city. Shipping traffic was suspended. The peak was expected in the Czech capital on Sunday night with a flow rate of around 1000 cubic meters of water per second.

On the Elbe in Usti nad Labem (Aussig an der Elbe), the situation was still calm with normal water levels. The course of the major rivers in the Czech Republic is regulated by numerous dams. According to earlier information from the Minister of Agriculture, Marek Vyborny, there were recently around 879 million cubic meters of free capacity available nationwide to hold back the masses of water.