Stefan Michel
14.9.2024
The predicted heavy rainfall in Eastern Europe has begun. People in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as in parts of Austria and Germany, are expecting the floods.
- During the night, the area of precipitation rolling in from Eastern Europe also reaches Switzerland.
- Massive rainfall threatens to flood areas in Eastern Europe.
- In parts of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany, people and emergency services are preparing for the floods.
Flood alert in the Czech Republic: authorities announce warning level 3
Heavy continuous rain has led to flood alerts on many rivers and streams in the Czech Republic. The highest warning level 3 (danger) was in force at more than 25 water level stations on Saturday morning, for example in Spindleruv Mlyn (Spindleruv Mlyn) on the upper reaches of the Elbe.
Water levels were expected to continue to rise over the weekend. Particularly heavy rain fell in the Jeseníky Mountains and the Krkonoše Mountains, but also in southern Bohemia and northern Moravia.
According to the Czech weather service CHMU, 100 to 170 millimeters of precipitation fell in the most affected regions in the last 24 hours. In Mikulovice in the Jesenik district, masses of water from the surrounding fields flooded houses and roads. The Bela, a tributary of the Glatzer Neisse, also caused problems there. The fire departments erected barriers made of sandbags at numerous bodies of water. Trees fell in many places due to the soaked ground. Several railroad lines were interrupted.
In Prague, preparations for the expected flooding of the Vltava were in full swing. Flood barriers were to be erected along the banks in other parts of the city. Shipping traffic was suspended. The peak was expected in the Czech capital on Sunday night with a flow rate of around 1000 cubic meters of water per second.
On the Elbe in Usti nad Labem (Aussig an der Elbe), the situation was still calm with normal water levels. The course of the major rivers in the Czech Republic is regulated by numerous dams. According to earlier information from the Minister of Agriculture, Marek Vyborny, there were recently around 879 million cubic meters of free capacity available nationwide to hold back the masses of water.
-
Floods in the Czech Republic and Poland - two towns evacuated
Warsaw/Prague - In Poland and the Czech Republic, water levels in many rivers have risen sharply after persistent rainfall. Two villages near the city of Opole in Silesia had to be evacuated. In the Czech Republic, the third flood level was declared in several regions, as reported by the CTK news agency.
Elsewhere, sudden heavy rain caused flooding. Czech television published footage on X from the village of Mikulovice near the border with Poland. The footage shows how the masses of water flooded houses, garages and streets in the early morning. "The water flowed down into the village from the surrounding fields," it said.
The fire department offered residents the chance to take shelter in the local gymnasium. So far, however, no one has taken advantage of this. In Budweis (Ceske Budejovice) in southern Bohemia, firefighters have been erecting flood protection walls since Friday evening. They loaded sandbags on the Maltsch River and erected a prefabricated barrier on the banks of the Vltava.
According to meteorologists, the water levels of the rivers in the Czech Republic will continue to rise over the weekend. In some places, it has already rained 50 to 110 liters per square meter since Friday.
The situation is also serious in south-western Poland. In the Opole region, the Biala Glucholaska river overflowed its banks. From the village of Glucholazy near the border with the Czech Republic, 400 residents had to be evacuated to safety. Interior Minister Tomasz Simoniak was at the scene and posted pictures of the rescue workers' work on X. One hundred firefighters and 60 police officers were deployed in the village, Simoniak wrote.
Some residents also had to be evacuated from the village of Morow because the Mora River had burst its banks. In total, the fire department responded to 400 calls in the region. The Meteorological Institute continues to expect persistent rainfall. The alarm level has already been exceeded at 35 water measuring stations, the institute announced on X.
-
11 p.m.
Rain without end: Czech Republic and eastern Germany prepare for flooding
As here in the Czech Republic, it is raining so much in Germany and its eastern neighbors that flooding is imminent. The Czech government says it is preparing for the worst. It fears such severe flooding, which statistically only occurs once a century. The situation could become particularly critical in the east of the Czech Republic. According to forecasts, up to 400 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall there up to and including Sunday.
The situation could also worsen in Germany: The Elbe could bring flood waters to Saxony, the Oder to Brandenburg. The situation is already tense due to the collapse of the Carola Bridge in Dresden. Meanwhile, emergency services are working flat out to clear debris out of the way.
-
22:27
Fire department in the Czech Republic deployed more than 1700 times
The Czech fire department is in constant operation due to the heavy storms with heavy rain. According to the fire department, 1736 call-outs had been registered by 6 p.m. on Friday evening. The number of traffic accidents is increasing, the Czech fire department said on X. "We are once again urgently warning against driving on rivers in flood, which is life-threatening recklessness in these conditions. Unfortunately, there were also such incidents today," the fire department said.
-
7.33 p.m.
Rain roller also moves over Switzerland during the night
During the night, the area of precipitation rolling in from Eastern Europe also reaches Switzerland. On the northern slopes of the Alps and in eastern and central Switzerland, precipitation is expected to continue in places. The snow line is between 1200 and 1500 meters. The rain forecast from "meteonews" shows the expected probability of precipitation at 1 am. During the course of the night, the rain area will move further south.
-
5.51 pm
Austria expects up to 300 liters of rain
Weather experts in Austria are expecting massive amounts of rain with flooding and landslides in the coming days. From Friday to Tuesday, 100 to 200 liters of rain per square meter could fall in most of the Alpine country, according to the state meteorology institute Geosphere Austria. In parts of Lower Austria and Upper Austria, it could even exceed 300 liters. Along the Danube, emergency services are preparing for floods that occur every 10 to 15 years, according to the authorities. Among other things, mobile flood protection systems were set up and sandbags were filled.
-
2.59 pm
Meteorological service sees Vienna at the center of the precipitation
-
3.09 pm
Flood center warns of rising Elbe in Saxony
After heavy rain in the Czech Republic, a sharp rise in the water level of the Elbe is expected in the eastern German state of Saxony at the weekend. Alert level 1 is expected to be reached at the Schöna gauge on Saturday evening.
For Dresden, this is expected early Sunday morning, as the state flood center informed in a warning message. Riesa is currently expected to be affected during the course of Sunday, Torgau on Monday.
"The water levels will continue to rise very quickly into the alert level 3 range," said the experts. The highest water levels at the Elbe gauges in Saxony are currently expected from Wednesday and Thursday next week.
According to the information, the cause of the swelling of the Elbe is heavy rainfall in the Elbe and Vltava catchment areas in the Czech Republic. After heavy rainfall there in the past 24 hours, further rainfall of 100 to 250 liters per square meter is expected by Monday.
-
2.07 pm
Slovakia wants to prevent flooding in the capital
The authorities in Slovakia are preparing to flood specific areas in the Zahorie region, which borders Austria and the Czech Republic, in order to prevent major damage from flooding. In cooperation with the fire department, suitable areas are already being sought out for this purpose, Environment Minister Tomas Taraba told the news agency TASR. If necessary, the flood waters of the border river Morava should be diverted before they reach the Danube in Bratislava.
The Slovakian capital is located directly at the confluence of the Danube and Morava rivers in the border triangle with Hungary and Austria.
Taraba expects the Morava to flood once in a century, as he said. Apart from the Morava region, there is a threat of flooding, especially in the rural districts of northern western Slovakia bordering the Czech Republic, according to the state weather service SHMU. The fire departments there and in Bratislava had already been in action since Thursday evening due to several trees that had fallen onto parked cars and roadways.
Areas on the outskirts of Bratislava were last flooded in the summer of 2013. However, the actual center with the historic old town was still sufficiently protected by flood barriers.
-
12.28 pm
Czech Republic braces itself against floods
Preparations for impending floods are underway along the rivers in the Czech Republic. The government has convened a crisis team. The outflow from the dams on the Vltava has been "rapidly increased", announced Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny on Platform X. On Friday, more than 300 cubic meters per second were discharged. The measure is intended to keep the capacities in the reservoirs free for the masses of water expected later.
Developments in Germany's neighboring country are currently being monitored particularly closely in Dresden due to the collapse of the Carola Bridge. The Vltava flows into the Elbe north of Prague.
In Prague's historic city center, the fire department closed the sluices to the Certovka (Devil's Stream), a side channel of the Vltava. Flood protection walls were to be erected along the riverbank promenade during the course of the day. The Czech weather service has extended its warning of heavy to extreme rainfall for the weekend to most of the country. The situation could become particularly critical in the east of the Czech Republic. According to forecasts, up to 400 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall in Jesenik in the Jeseníky Mountains up to and including Sunday.
Numerous events have been canceled for safety reasons, including the wine festival in Znojmo in southern Moravia, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year. A popular amateur cycling race up Jested, Liberec's local mountain, was also canceled. People in flooded areas were called upon to have their evacuation kit ready and to empty cellars. Firefighters filled thousands of sandbags as a precaution.
-
13.36 hrs
Continuous rain in Poland - authorities warn of flooding
The authorities in Poland have called on citizens to take precautions in the event of flooding due to persistent rainfall. People living near rivers on the first floor should prepare for flooding, Deputy Interior Minister Wieslaw Lesniakiewicz told the radio station Rmf.fm. Garages should be cleared and cars parked in a safe place. "There may also be situations where there is temporarily no drinking water or no electricity."
The Meteorological Institute issued a flood warning for the voivodeships of Lower Silesia, Opole, Silesia and Lesser Poland due to the heavy rainfall expected in the coming days. Up to 150 liters of water per square meter could fall there, it said in a statement.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk took part in a meeting of the crisis team. One third of the town in Lower Silesia was flooded during the Oder flood in 1997.
The situation should not be underestimated, but there was no nationwide danger and no cause for panic, Tusk said after the meeting. "If something is to be expected - and we want to be prepared for this - then it will be local flooding or so-called flash floods, i.e. localized flooding."
The army and all uniformed services are on standby, wrote Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on X. Boats, amphibious vehicles and heavy equipment are also prepared for deployment.
-
11.25 a.m.
Austria's railroads advise against travel
Due to the expected heavy rainfall and storms in Austria, the Austrian Federal Railways have issued a travel warning. All passengers have been asked to postpone non-urgent train journeys between Friday and Sunday.
Tickets already booked remain valid until 18.9. Alternatively, ÖBB can also refund the ticket price, as the company announced.
The railroad line between Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein in Salzburger Land was already closed on Friday night due to heavy snowfall. Several roads in Austria were blocked due to fallen trees or broken down vehicles. Other routes, such as the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, were closed for safety reasons. Snow chains were compulsory in some areas.
So far, no major storm damage has been reported. In the southern province of Carinthia, the situation eased again on Friday. No major flood risks are expected along the rivers, according to the state's hydrographic service.
-
7.26 a.m.
Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden collapsed
Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden has collapsed during demolition work. According to a police spokesman this morning, it is the bridge with tram tracks that had already partially collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night. Another bridge with lanes for cars was still standing. The bridge was considered to be in extreme danger of collapsing.
On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the damaged section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden was to be completely demolished. Preparatory measures for a controlled demolition were underway, said fire department spokesman Michael Klahre.
The so-called Bridge C, of which a 100-metre-long section had collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night, was in acute danger of collapsing and could not be held in place. According to Klahre, laser measurements had shown that the remains of this bridge were slowly sinking.
Time is pressing for the emergency services: The Elbe is predicted to flood from Sunday, which would significantly exacerbate the danger once again, according to the Dresden fire department.
The possible flooding is due to heavy rainfall expected in the Czech Republic. According to the state flood center, 200 liters of precipitation per square meter are expected to fall within 72 hours in the Czech Republic and southern Poland, including the Jizera Mountains and the Giant Mountains, by Monday. In the upper mountain regions, as much as 350 liters are possible. Continuous rain is also expected in eastern Saxony. In addition to the Elbe, flood warnings are also to be issued for the Lausitzer Neisse and the Spree.
The approximately 400-metre-long bridge consisted of a total of three spans, which are connected by so-called crossbeams. A large section of bridge span C collapsed on Wednesday night.