Rebels are said to have stormed Bashar al-Assad's palace in Aleppo. Footage shows the interior of the residence.

These are said to have been taken after the conquest of Aleppo.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia continues to stand by ruler al-Assad. Show more

Videos showing the capture of a villa belonging to Bashar al-Assad have appeared on social media following the conquest of the Syrian city of Aleppo by rebel forces.

The rebel groups published the interior shots of the palace. The bedrooms and sumptuously furnished rooms can be seen. It is unclear where exactly Assad is currently staying. According to reports, he is in Russia, but this information has not yet been confirmed.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia remains committed to the ruler al-Assad. "Of course we continue to support Bashar al-Assad," said Peskov in Moscow, according to Russian agencies.

"Accordingly, we are continuing our contacts and analyzing the situation." In Syria, Islamist rebels have taken control of the second-largest city of Aleppo and other areas in the north-west of the civil war-torn country in a surprise offensive in recent days.

Russia would base its stance on what was necessary to stabilize the situation, Peskov said. He did not give any details.

For the first time since 2016, Russian fighter jets flew attacks on Aleppo on Sunday and again on Monday night. Russia's intervention in the civil war had stabilized Assad's wavering power since 2015.

However, the Russian forces in Syria are no longer as strong as they were back then due to their war of aggression against Ukraine. Moscow was surprised by the offensive; according to unofficial reports by Russian military bloggers, this is why the commanding general in Syria, Sergei Kissel, was replaced.

