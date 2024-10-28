Elon Musk is said to have worked illegally in his student days. (archive image) sda

A report accuses Elon Musk of violating US immigration laws during his student days. This sheds new light on his support for the Republicans' restrictive immigration policy.

A new report by the "Washington Post" sheds light on Elon Musk's past and his entry into the USA. The South African-born entrepreneur came to California in the mid-1990s on a student visa to study at Stanford University.

But instead of concentrating on his studies, he devoted himself to building his first company, Zip, which he later sold for 300 million dollars. This revelation is at odds with Musk's current support for the Republicans' restrictive immigration policy.

The accusations against Musk have also made political waves. US President Joe Biden publicly criticized Musk, calling him an "illegal worker" who had violated the terms of his student visa.

Musk insults Biden

Musk responded to these accusations on Platform X by calling Biden a "liar". This controversy raises questions about Musk's possible double standards in the immigration debate, especially given Musk's prominent role in supporting Republicans and Donald Trump.

I was in fact allowed to work in the US.



The Biden puppet is lying. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024

Immigration law experts emphasize that students entering the U.S. on visas must actually be studying. Even if Musk had no financial interest in his business, his activities as an entrepreneur would have been legally problematic. A former immigration trial attorney explained that any activity intended to generate revenue is a legal problem.

Despite the legal concerns, it is unlikely that Musk will face any serious consequences. Before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the US authorities were often lenient when it came to student visas. Nevertheless, the case sheds a critical light on Musk's stance on immigration and shows that even he is not free from mistakes in his past.