The Republicans have officially nominated Donald Trump as their candidate for the presidential election. As expected, Trump received the necessary majority of delegate votes at the party convention in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin. As things stand at present, the ex-president will therefore run against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in November.

The Republicans have officially nominated Donald Trump as their candidate for the presidential election. As expected, Trump received the necessary majority of delegate votes at the party convention in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin. As things stand at present, the former president will therefore run against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in November. Trump's nomination was a formality following his victory in the party's internal primaries. Trump's speech at the party convention in Germany on Friday night is now eagerly awaited.

Only shortly beforehand, Trump had announced that he had chosen Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate for the US presidential election in November. Vance once celebrated success with his memoirs "Hillbilly Elegy". The bestseller provides an insight into a class that helped make Trump's 2016 election victory possible. Today, the 39-year-old author sits in the Senate for the state of Ohio.

Trump clearly came out on top in the primaries

After the internal party primaries in the individual states, the Republicans and Democrats must officially confirm their overall result at national level. This takes place at the respective party nomination conventions. Delegates from all states travel to these conventions, who are bound by the primary election results and cast their votes accordingly. This means that the outcome of the votes there is clear in advance.

More than 2,400 delegates from the various states gathered at the Republican Party convention. In order to win the candidacy, Trump had to unite at least 1215 delegates behind him. Trump had already cleared this mathematical hurdle in the primaries in March. The delegates' votes were now formally awarded in Milwaukee - in a choreographed ceremony. The nomination conventions in the US election year are major campaign spectacles.

The Republican party convention in Milwaukee is overshadowed by the assassination attempt on Trump, in which the Republican was slightly injured at the weekend. Despite the attack, the 78-year-old traveled to Milwaukee on Sunday to take part in the meeting.

The Democrats will not meet until August in Chicago. The 81-year-old Biden also secured the necessary delegate votes for a candidacy in his party's primaries. However, a debate is currently raging in the Democratic Party about his candidacy due to his advanced age. Only Biden himself can decide whether to renounce his presidential candidacy. So far, he has stuck to his guns.

State of emergency in Milwaukee

The Republican Party convention in Milwaukee began on Monday under high security precautions. Numerous streets in the city on the western shore of Lake Michigan have been cordoned off. Even getting close to the venue in the center of the city of 577,000 people requires a special security check. The organizers were already planning very high security measures before the assassination attempt against Trump.

In addition to the delegates, thousands of other people have traveled to Milwaukee - including politicians, party members and members of the press. Part of the party convention is also the adoption of the party platform, with speeches expected from numerous high-ranking Republicans. Delegates chanted "Fight, fight, fight!" at the start of the major event.

Assassination attempt on Trump overshadows party convention

Over the past few days, events have come thick and fast in the already heated US election campaign. While the whole country was still discussing Biden's mental fitness and suitability as a presidential candidate last week, the focus has shifted since the fatal shooting at a Trump campaign appearance in the state of Pennsylvania. More than ever, Trump is presenting himself as a strong leader for the country who cannot be stopped even by an armed attack. Following the attack on his opponent, Democrat Biden warned against further political violence and called on Americans to stand together.

A few hours before the start of the party conference, Trump also scored a huge legal victory. Judge Aileen Cannon dropped the criminal proceedings against Trump in the affair surrounding the taking of secret government documents. The legal success gives the ex-president further momentum in the election campaign. Trump campaigned for unity - and called for the other criminal proceedings against him to be dropped as well.

