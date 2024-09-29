According to projections, the right-wing FPÖ becomes the strongest political force in Austria for the first time in a parliamentary election. The ÖVP is punished, but finishes well ahead of the Social Democrats in second place.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to initial projections, the FPÖ has become the strongest force in the Austrian parliamentary elections for the first time.

The right-wing populists received 29.2 percent of the vote, well ahead of the conservative ÖVP party, which achieved 26.2 percent.

However, the clear winner of the election, Herbert Kickl, is blocked from becoming Chancellor as FPÖ leader. The ÖVP, the only conceivable coalition partner, continues to refuse to work with the right-wing politician.

The FPÖ's clear gains are in line with the Europe-wide right-wing trend. Show more

This article was last updated at 19:35.

The right-wing FPÖ has become the strongest political force in Austria for the first time. According to projections, the right-wing populists achieved their best result ever in the parliamentary elections with 29.2 percent. This is an increase of 13 percentage points compared to 2019. The conservative chancellor's party ÖVP achieved 26.2 percent - a drop of 11.2 points, according to data from the Foresight Institute on behalf of ORF. The social democratic SPÖ fell to a record low of 21 percent (minus 0.2 points).

However, the clear winner of the election, Herbert Kickl, is blocked from becoming Chancellor as FPÖ leader. The ÖVP, the only conceivable coalition partner, continues to refuse to work with the right-wing politician.

Kickl sees the historic election victory of his right-wing party as a signal for a change of direction in Austria. "The voters have put their foot down today", he said in an initial reaction. The voters had "made a clear statement that things cannot go on like this in this country."

According to projections, the FPÖ has become the strongest force in the national elections in Austria. dpa

Election researchers: FPÖ benefits from dissatisfaction in the country

The election result is a turning point for Austria in several respects. Never before have the ÖVP and the SPÖ, both so accustomed to power, been so weak at the same time. The Social Democrats only came third for the first time, while the ÖVP with Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the helm recorded one of its worst election results. According to election researchers, the FPÖ benefited enormously from the great dissatisfaction among the population. Austria is in the midst of an economic slump and unemployment is rising. In addition, the Alpine republic has been one of the countries in the EU with particularly high inflation in recent years. In addition, the FPÖ's strict anti-migration stance is considered popular.

According to the figures, the Greens can expect 8.2 percent (minus 5.7 percentage points), the liberal Neos with 8.9 percent - that would be a small plus. The Beer Party and the communist KPÖ clearly fail to reach the four percent threshold. A total of almost 6.4 million citizens were called to vote for a new parliament. The country was last governed by a coalition of the ÖVP and the Greens.

The FPÖ's significant gains are in line with the right-wing trend across Europe. Right-wing parties have gained popularity across Europe, such as Geert Wilders and his radical right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) in the Netherlands, the Italian right-wing party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) led by Giorgia Meloni and the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National (RN) with Marine Le Pen in France. In Germany, the AfD achieved major successes in the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg.

FPÖ victory under the slogan "Fortress Austria"

In its election manifesto, the FPÖ campaigned for an extremely restrictive migration policy under the slogan "Fortress Austria - Fortress Freedom". The party calls for migrants to be returned to their home countries and wants "homogeneity" in society as an alternative to the diversity often sought internationally. In terms of foreign policy, the FPÖ is extremely critical of the EU. Despite the war in Ukraine, it takes a rather benevolent stance towards Russia and sees no problem with Austria's dependence on Russian gas.

High hurdles ahead of Kickl's chancellorship

Despite the victory, it is likely to be very difficult for Kickl to become the next chancellor. All parties have so far refused to cooperate with the 55-year-old. Under Kickl's aegis, for example, the FPÖ has abandoned its former distance to the Identitarians, who are classified as right-wing extremists. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen does not necessarily have to entrust the task of forming a government to the party with the most votes. The former Green Party leader has repeatedly made clear his criticism of the FPÖ's political positions on the EU, migration and the war in Ukraine.

It is therefore likely that Chancellor Nehammer will be given the task of forging a governing coalition. The alternative to the FPÖ is the SPÖ. However, an alliance is considered difficult because SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has moved the Social Democrats far to the left with demands such as a 32-hour working week. Whether Babler will be able to stay in office in view of the result is one of the questions that will now arise.

dpa