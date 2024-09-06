The city council of Rome now wants to charge a fee for the baroque Fontana di Trevi fountain. Is this a good idea and would it limit the crowds at the fountain?

In Rome, there are always huge crowds at the Trevi Fountain.

Now the city wants to do something about it and introduce a fee.

With a 1-euro ticket, the visit could be timed.

Around 35 million people visit the Italian capital every year. Show more

Would you pay 1 euro to visit the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome? The baroque fountain is usually very crowded. The Italian city police have already complained that safety can no longer be guaranteed.

The city council wants to do something about this and thought that introducing a fee would be the best solution. For 1 euro, people would be able to access the Trevi Fountain for a fixed period of time in future.

But what do people think of this? It would be nothing new for Italy. The fee to visit Venice is 5 francs and the model seems to work well.

