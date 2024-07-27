Russian military ships in Cuba's capital Havana once again - Gallery A Russian military ship arrives in the port of Havana. Image: dpa A Russian military ship arrives in the port of Havana. Image: dpa Russian military ships in Cuba's capital Havana once again - Gallery A Russian military ship arrives in the port of Havana. Image: dpa A Russian military ship arrives in the port of Havana. Image: dpa

The presence of Russian naval vessels in Havana in June brought back memories of the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when the USA sent a submarine to the neighboring country. Now Russian ships are there again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian navy ships have arrived in the Cuban capital Havana for a visit.

Havana is only around 170 kilometers away from Key West in the US state of Florida.

The Caribbean state, in which only the Communist Party is permitted, is an ally of Russia. Show more

For the second time in just over six weeks, Russian navy ships have arrived in the Cuban capital Havana for a visit. According to the Cuban armed forces, the ships that entered the port were a training ship, a patrol ship and a deep-sea oil tanker from Russia's Baltic fleet. They had come for a four-day working visit.

The public will be able to visit the training ship "Smolny" on Sunday and Monday. The ships were welcomed with 21 artillery salvos, as the port's head of customs, Julio Antonio Fernández, wrote on Platform X.

#AduanadeCuba se recibe el destacamento naval de la Flota del Báltico con 21 salvas de artilleria en señal que nuestras armas están descargadas para los Navíos de Guerra de países amigos de la Revolucion cubana. pic.twitter.com/WYKWg3qHtr — Julio Antonio Fernández Díaz. (@JulioAntonioFe8) July 27, 2024

From June 12 to 17, four ships from the Russian navy came to Havana for a port visit, including a nuclear-powered submarine. Subsequently, a nuclear-powered US military fighter submarine also appeared off Cuba's coast. According to the US regional command, this was a previously planned routine visit to the US base at Guantánamo Bay in eastern Cuba.

Havana is only around 170 kilometers away from Key West in the US state of Florida. The Caribbean state, in which only the Communist Party is permitted, is an ally of Russia. The visit of the ships is a sign of the cordial relations between the two nations, according to the Russian embassy in Cuba on X.

dpa