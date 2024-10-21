Ukraine ticker Because of North Korea: Nato speaks of "significant provocation" +++ Oligarch falls to his death
21.10.2024
On February 24, 2022, Russia began its large-scale war of aggression against the whole of Ukraine in violation of international law. The front line has remained almost unchanged since fall 2022. Almost 18 percent of Ukraine is occupied by Russian troops. An end to the war is not in sight. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Fateful election in Moldova: the EU course is incorporated into the constitution. A run-off election will decide the president.
- Investigations against almost 50 prosecutors: a huge corruption scandal rocks Ukraine.
- South Korea wants to help Kiev with soldiers to deal with captured or deserted North Koreans.
2.08 pm
North Koreans in Putin's army "significant escalation" for Nato
Nato is concerned about the possible involvement of North Korean troops in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. "If North Korea were to send troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine, this would represent a significant escalation," said Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte after talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
On October 18, Yeol announced that his country's intelligence service had found that North Korean troops were already in Russia. According to the information, around 1,500 soldiers were transported in Russian ships to Vladivostok, where they are presumably being prepared for deployment in the Ukraine war.
⚡️⚡️⚡️ North Korea 🇰🇵 has joined Russia 🇷🇺 & Iran’s 🇮🇷 war against Ukraine 🇺🇦 - a fact now confirmed by South Korean 🇰🇷 intelligence.— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) October 18, 2024
In this video, North Korean soldiers are being fitted with Russian uniforms.
👉 The West must wake up: We are at war. We must defeat this evil. pic.twitter.com/yFWDbso4JX
In total, North Korea is said to have decided to send around 12,000 soldiers for support, including special units. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office told journalists in Berlin that they have been observing ever closer cooperation between Russia and North Korea for some time and are urging North Korea to refrain from any form of support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
"It is also somewhat desperate when North Korean capabilities now have to be invoked," she added. "And that this would be a form of escalation is of course perfectly clear." Rutte had said on 18 October after a meeting of defense ministers of the alliance states in Brussels that it was not yet possible to confirm the active involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war.
-
12.40 pm
Update Moldova: New EU course approved
In a referendum, the people of the former Soviet republic of Moldova have voted by a narrow majority in favor of enshrining the goal of EU accession in the constitution. This was announced by the electoral authority.
-
12.30 p.m.
Russia demands proof of election manipulation
Russia has called on the pro-Western Moldovan President Maia Sandu to provide evidence of election manipulation from abroad, which she complains about. The allegations are quite serious, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.
"If she says that she got too few votes because of some criminal gangs, she should present the evidence," Peskov said. Rather, the preliminary results showed that many people in the former Soviet republic did not agree with Sandu's policies.
Sandu won the first round of the presidential election, according to the election commission in Chisinau. However, the 52-year-old will have to face a run-off election on November 3 against former Prosecutor General Alexandru Stoianoglo from the Socialist Party of pro-Russian ex-President Igor Dodon.
During the night, Sandu lamented an unprecedented attack on the election by anti-democratic forces, claiming that 300,000 votes had been bought with millions of euros by criminal groups in collusion with a foreign power. She did not give any details.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov accused Sandu's government of an unfree election campaign because the pro-Russian opposition had been deprived of opportunities for agitation. Several Russian-language media outlets had been blocked in the country.
Despite bans and the persecution of pro-Russian forces, it had become clear that many Moldovans did not support Sandu's policies, said Peskov. "That deserves attention." The ex-Soviet republic, which is a candidate for EU membership, is traditionally torn between Russia and the West.
-
11.30 a.m.
Again: Oligarch falls to his death from a window
Another Russian oligarch has fallen to his death from a window: Mikhail Rogachev has fallen from the tenth floor of his Moscow apartment and died, according to the Telegraph. According to Russian media, the fall is being treated as a suicide.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2024
The Russian oligarch and former vice-president of the oil giant Yukos, Mikhail Rogachev, mysteriously died yesterday after falling out of a window of his 11th-floor apartment in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/njRcKVPu6D
The 64-year-old was once vice-president of the oil giant Yukos until it was nationalized. He then worked for the investment company Onexim Group before joining the mining company Norilsk Nickel.
Rogachev's body was apparently found by an agent of the foreign intelligence service SWR on October 19.
-
11.16 a.m.
Update Moldova: Wafer-thin majority in favor of EU course
In a referendum in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, after almost all votes had been counted, the people apparently voted by a wafer-thin majority in favor of anchoring the EU course in the constitution.
After 98.3 percent of the ballot papers had been counted, 50.08 percent of participants voted in favor of the amendment to the constitution, in which the pro-European course is to be irrevocably enshrined as a strategic goal, according to the electoral commission. Around 49.92 percent were against.
In view of the predictably extremely close outcome of the election, however, the final result could still differ from the count in the morning. Previously, it had long looked as if the opponents were ahead.
During the night, President Maia Sandu had complained of massive electoral fraud. She left open whether she would recognize the result. The 52-year-old came first among the eleven candidates in the presidential election held at the same time, but fell short of an absolute majority and will therefore have to go to a run-off on November 3.
-
10.57 a.m.
South Korea now also wants to send troops
Because Russia apparently wants to deploy North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine, Seoul and Kiev are spinning together on the other side, reports PimNews from South Korea.
"With Ukrainian President Zelensky showing great concern over North Korea's attempt to deploy troops, it is very likely that he has asked the South Korean government to send a military support group or specialized personnel," a source said.
According to an intelligence official, Seoul is considering "sending an appropriate number of personnel consisting of experts" to Ukraine. They are to help Kiev - for example if North Koreans are caught or desert. They are also to support the Ukrainian army in fighting these troops.
According to Kim Soo-kyung, Vice Minister for Reunification, the North Korean soldiers could be deployed in Kursk.
-
9.20 a.m.
South Korea summons Russian ambassador
South Korea's foreign ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul. At the meeting, Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun conveyed his regrets to diplomat Georgy Zinoviev about the deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.
Zinoviev made no statement to journalists present after the meeting at the Foreign Ministry. On October 18, South Korea's secret service NIS (National Intelligence Service) accused the North Korean army of having sent around 1,500 soldiers to support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
According to the NIS, the soldiers have been transported in Russian ships to Vladivostok, where they are presumably being prepared for deployment in the war in Ukraine. In total, North Korea is said to have decided to send around 12,000 soldiers for support, including special forces.
As the NIS also reported, the soldiers are to be given Russian uniforms and false identities in order to conceal their true origins. The secret service based its information on satellite images and facial recognition software, which was used in cooperation with the Ukrainian secret service.
North Korean soldiers at one of the russian military training grounds.— Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) October 18, 2024
The head of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, Budanov, says that the first 2,600 North Korean troops will be sent to the Kursk region by November 1. pic.twitter.com/FmsaaAzSxb
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke of a serious security threat "not only to our country but also to the international community".
-
9 a.m.
Huge corruption scandal rocks Ukraine
Following a major case of fraud and corruption in the judiciary and healthcare system, even by Ukrainian standards, Zelenskyi also announced a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in his video message. In the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi, authorities had launched an investigation into almost 50 public prosecutors who had allegedly bought themselves a disabled status in order to avoid going to war, for example.
When something like this happens, the country does not need external enemies, said Selenskyj. "This is really an internal enemy." He called on the secret service and the general prosecutor's office to take firm action. The scandal shook the country after an investigative journalist made the machinations public.
According to the media report, the public prosecutors probably also received disability pensions. According to the report, some had already obtained this classification before the start of the war because it made it more difficult to dismiss them and give them preferential treatment for promotions.
Zelenskyy: I am waiting for the SSU’s reaction regarding the corruption scandals in MSEC • ANTIKOR ... https://t.co/dXnFwTOrdA— ANTIKOR (@antikorua) October 20, 2024
The scandal was triggered by the arrest of the head of the medical-social expert commission for assessing degrees of disability in the Khmelnytskyi region at the beginning of October. The woman, who sat on the regional council for Zelenskyi's party, is said to have classified thousands of Ukrainians as disabled and unfit for military service in exchange for bribes.
The equivalent of over five million euros in cash was confiscated during house searches. Millions more were discovered in accounts abroad and elsewhere. The doctor's son also managed the pension fund in the region and was therefore responsible for the payment of special pensions.
A photo showed him lying on a bed with bundles of dollars. The investigations that have been launched should not be limited to the public prosecutor's office in the Khmelnytskyi region, but should also extend to other public prosecutor's offices.
votre Ukraine ? voilà à quoi sert la vache à lait européenne, aux pourritures😡— patrick (@patcollectors1) October 21, 2024
encore un cas corruption😡
5 millions USD en espèces chez une députée régionale de Khmelnitsky en vendant de faux certificats
l'ampleur de la corruption dans ce pays n'est qu'une goutte d'eau .😡 pic.twitter.com/kV0EWsAuFA
According to the non-governmental organization Transparency International, Ukraine, which is striving to join the EU and NATO, is one of the most corrupt countries in Europe after Russia. In the course of the Russian war of aggression, which has been going on for more than two and a half years, scandals have been uncovered time and again, not least involving the military.
Following the Russian invasion in February 2022, mobilization was ordered in Ukraine. Men of military age between 18 and 60 are only allowed to leave the country in exceptional cases. In contrast, people who have been invalided out due to a disability can leave the country just as freely as their sole guardians.
-
8.42 a.m.
US Secretary of Defense makes a surprise visit to Kiev
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has arrived unannounced for talks in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. "I have traveled to Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense to show that the United States, along with the international community, continues to stand with Ukraine," Austin wrote on the X platform.
I’m back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/0gCwAqqEpK— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 21, 2024
According to media reports, talks are planned with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov on further arms deliveries, among other things. The USA is the largest military and financial supporter of the Eastern European country since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022.
-
6.36 am
Fateful election in Moldova: Complaints of manipulation
In the presidential election in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, the pro-Western president Maia Sandu has complained of an unprecedented attack on the vote by anti-democratic forces. Criminal groups, together with a foreign power, had attempted to destabilize the situation in Moldova.
The country's leadership, which is striving to join the EU, sees Russia as the greatest threat to the republic's stability. There is evidence that 300,000 votes were bought, Sandu said during an appearance in the capital Chisinau last night. Tens of millions of euros had been spent to spread lies and propaganda.
"We are dealing with an unprecedented attack on freedom and democracy in our country," Sandu was quoted as saying by local media. She wants to wait for the final result and then make decisions.
The 52-year-old did not give any details. However, Moldovan security forces had already uncovered voter bribery and pro-Russian disinformation in the country of around 2.5 million inhabitants, which lies between Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, and the EU member state Romania, before the elections.
Sandu is running for a second term in office. After more than 90 percent of the ballot papers had been counted, she fell short of an absolute majority with around 39 percent of the votes and would therefore have to go to a run-off in two weeks' time. Her opponent will most likely be former Prosecutor General Alexandru Stoianoglo, who received around 28% of the vote and is running for the traditionally strong Socialist Party of pro-Russian former President Igor Dodon. A total of eleven candidates were running.
A referendum ran parallel to the presidential election in the country, which is an official candidate for EU membership. Sandu's aim is to have the country's EU course irrevocably enshrined in the constitution as a strategic goal.
After more than 98% of the votes had been counted, it appeared that the majority were in favor of the constitutional amendment. The opposite had been expected.
-
5.11 a.m.
According to Schmyhal, Ukrainian anger was due to "misunderstanding"
According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal, the anger towards Switzerland over the Sino-Brazilian peace plan was due to a "misunderstanding". He said that he did not doubt Switzerland's support on the road to peace.
In an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" on Monday, Schmyhal said that a Swiss representative had attended an event organized by Brazil and China as an observer on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The representative did not agree to the negotiation plan. "We have clarified this issue. It was a misunderstanding," said the Ukrainian Prime Minister.
There was no doubt that Switzerland supported the path to peace on the basis of the UN Charter and international law. Everyone was convinced that a compromise had to be found with Brazil, China and India for the next peace summit.
Schmyhal wanted to point out that Ukraine was grateful to Switzerland "for organizing the Bürgenstock Conference and supporting President Zelensky's peace formula." He discussed this with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis last Thursday. Schmyhal was in Lausanne as part of the conference on demining in Ukraine.
At the end of September, Ukraine expressed its displeasure at Switzerland's support for a peace plan presented by China and Brazil to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. "All initiatives that do not contain a clear reference to the UN Charter and do not guarantee the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity are unacceptable," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kiev wrote in a commentary.
Switzerland supports the initiative by China and Brazil because it calls for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict, a spokesperson for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
-
4 a.m.
Eyewitnesses: Explosions shake Kiev
Heavy explosions have reportedly been heard again in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Eyewitnesses reported several loud detonations. The exact effects and possible damage of the attacks were initially unclear.
The reports came less than three hours after a previous Russian airstrike. Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko had previously called on the population to exercise caution via the short message service Telegram. "Stay in the shelters." The Ukrainian air defense was deployed to fend off the Russian attack.
-
2.10 a.m.
Three countries forge fighter jet coalition
In view of the war in Ukraine and the many new conflict scenarios around the world, Japan, Great Britain and Italy want to accelerate the joint development of a next-generation fighter aircraft.
The defence ministers of the three countries announced that a trilateral intergovernmental organization would be established by the end of the year to work with the manufacturers of the aircraft. The three countries agreed to jointly produce a new fighter aircraft in 2022, which should be operational by 2035. This is due to concerns about a growing threat from Russia, North Korea and China.
-
Monday, October 21, 2024, 1:46 am
Moldova's president deplores unprecedented election manipulation
You can find the older entries here.