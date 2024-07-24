Monday, August 5, 2024, 5:01 a.m.

Ukraine is hoping that the celebrated arrival of the first American F-16 fighter jets will make a decisive contribution to its defense against Russian attackers.

"This is another important step towards our victory," wrote army chief Olexander Syrskyj on the Telegram platform. "F-16s in Ukraine - this means more killed occupiers, more intercepted missiles or planes with which the Russian criminals attack our Ukrainian cities."

"The F-16s are in Ukraine" - with these words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the first fighter jets with his country's national insignia at an unspecified military airfield. The occasion for the presentation was Air Force Day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of a Ukrainian Air Force F-16 at a secret location in Ukraine. (August 4, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

"We have done a lot to bring the Ukrainian Air Force up to a new standard, that of Western fighter aircraft," he told the soldiers and pilots lined up for the parade.

He recalled the many previous meetings and discussions with foreign partners on ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The word "impossible" had often been used - wrongly, as was now apparent. A video distributed on Platform X shows various fighter jets in flight, including the F-16, with Ukraine's yellow and blue cockades on the wings.

Selensky did not provide any information on how many fighter jets have now arrived in Ukraine. "So far, the number of F-16s available in Ukraine and the number of pilots already trained are not enough," he simply said. Western media had recently reported that between six and ten aircraft had been handed over to Kiev.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy officially introduces the Ukrainian F-16 to the public. The best part of it is that they are loaded with AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles.



The real air war in Ukraine begins, now.



Source: Office of the Ukrainian President pic.twitter.com/o4XuzhGp9s — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 4, 2024

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have together pledged over 60 of these US-made fighter jets to Ukraine and have taken over the training of Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel. According to American media reports, the weapons and equipment for the jets are to come from the USA.

The fighter aircraft is one of the most powerful military jets in the world and is used in more than two dozen countries. The aircraft, manufactured by the US company Lockheed, can be used for air defense as well as against targets on the ground, i.e. to push back enemy formations. The F-16 is also capable of flying at extremely low altitudes and in all weather conditions.

Selensky did not provide any details on how the new fighter aircraft will be used. "You will certainly see the results, although not all of them," said Selenskyj in an interview with journalists. "We will then decide whether to say whether these were results from the use of F-16s."

According to Ukrainian military experts, the F-16s are unlikely to be flown in direct air combat with Russian aircraft over the front line, as Russia has built up a dense air defense network. In addition, the Russian military is likely to attempt to destroy F-16s parked at Ukrainian bases.