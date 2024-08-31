In the course of their rapid advance in Kursk, the Ukrainian armed forces have encircled a Russian unit in the village of Malaya Loknya. It can only hold out because it is entrenched in a penal colony.

Philipp Dahm

As part of its rapid advance in Kursk, the Ukrainian army has advanced north towards Sudzha along a road where the village of Malaya Loknya is located.

Russian troops have entrenched themselves in penal colony number 11 for women there - the guards are helping.

The Russians are now trapped in the penal colony after the front line shifted further.

Videos show the Marder infantry fighting vehicle in action for Ukraine. Show more

The village of Malaya Loknya in the Russian oblast of Kursk is 14 kilometers from the border. Penal colony number 11 for women has been in operation here since 2011: the 200 or so inmates are serving sentences of between 10 and 20 years.

But since the invasion by Kiev's army, everything has changed: first, the border town of Sudzha, 14 kilometers from Malaya Loknya, falls: "The war actually started on August 5, 6," say the Russian civilians who stayed or were left behind in consternation.

Furthermore, Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups advance 15 kilometers along the road that also runs through Malaya Loknya, clearing the way for the advancing mechanized infantry, who first take the upstream village of Viktorovaka and then the entire area around Malaya Loknya.

The village of Malaya Loknya: the penal colony can be seen in the foreground. Google Earth

It is almost impossible for the Russians to escape: the enemy is already lying in wait for them on the possible entry and exit routes, reports Reporting from Ukraine. There are no more supplies coming in and no more soldiers coming out.

Videos on social networks show Marder infantry fighting vehicles working their way through the village towards the prison. The fact that the Russians have not yet been wiped out is thanks to the penal colony, whose "robust infrastructure" allows them to survive.

ロシア軍が陣取ったアパートを20mm機関砲で蜂の巣にするウクライナ軍のドイツ製マルダー歩兵戦闘車🇩🇪🇺🇦

クルスク州マラヤロクニャ村

German "Marder" of Ukrainian Air Assault Brigade lights up a house with Russian soldiers in the village of Malaya Loknya. Kursk pic.twitter.com/uABDKFxn4A — 国際紛争映像資料庫 WCV Japan (@qHZ4aaZxWd32422) August 20, 2024

The Russians fight back tooth and nail: Allegedly, the guards also join in when the penal colony is fortified. On August 23, it is reported that it is almost surrounded.

Trapped in the penal colony

On August 25, Russian military bloggers claimed that Putin's army had been able to reinforce the trapped prisoners with additional forces. But by the end of the month, Kiev's offensive in Kursk was progressing.

The trapped Russians in the penal colony of Malaya Lokyna YouTube/Reporting fro, Ukraine

The Ukrainian units have fought their way up to the penal colony, as these photos show: A marten destroys a building in front of the prison.

The "Marder" BMP of the Polissya paratroopers from the 95th Air Assault Brigade is conducting a clearance operation in the village of Mala Loknya. pic.twitter.com/eGWIsbfcVD — War Watching Fella △✙ꑭ (@The_War_Watcher) August 29, 2024

They tried to hold their positions in Malaya Loknya, says a Russian. But because "Poles, French and Afro-Americans" attacked them, they had to retreat.

Russians have new heroes worthy of immortalisation. These people held defence at nothing less than a women's prison in Malaya Loknya, Kursk Oblast. They held it with all their might. After all, prisons in Russia are sacred.



And who opposed them? That's right: Poles, French, and… pic.twitter.com/uT8KDmC70U — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 30, 2024

The penal colony is now well behind the current front line in Kursk. On the other hand, Russian units are said to be operating nearby. Whether they will still be able to free their comrades in Malaya Loknya seems questionable at present.