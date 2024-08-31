  1. Residential Customers
Malaya Loknya in Kursk Russian unit is trapped in its own penal colony

Philipp Dahm

1.9.2024

In the course of their rapid advance in Kursk, the Ukrainian armed forces have encircled a Russian unit in the village of Malaya Loknya. It can only hold out because it is entrenched in a penal colony.

01.09.2024, 00:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • As part of its rapid advance in Kursk, the Ukrainian army has advanced north towards Sudzha along a road where the village of Malaya Loknya is located.
  • Russian troops have entrenched themselves in penal colony number 11 for women there - the guards are helping.
  • The Russians are now trapped in the penal colony after the front line shifted further.
  • Videos show the Marder infantry fighting vehicle in action for Ukraine.
Show more

The village of Malaya Loknya in the Russian oblast of Kursk is 14 kilometers from the border. Penal colony number 11 for women has been in operation here since 2011: the 200 or so inmates are serving sentences of between 10 and 20 years.

But since the invasion by Kiev's army, everything has changed: first, the border town of Sudzha, 14 kilometers from Malaya Loknya, falls: "The war actually started on August 5, 6," say the Russian civilians who stayed or were left behind in consternation.

Furthermore, Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups advance 15 kilometers along the road that also runs through Malaya Loknya, clearing the way for the advancing mechanized infantry, who first take the upstream village of Viktorovaka and then the entire area around Malaya Loknya.

The village of Malaya Loknya: the penal colony can be seen in the foreground.
The village of Malaya Loknya: the penal colony can be seen in the foreground.
Google Earth

It is almost impossible for the Russians to escape: the enemy is already lying in wait for them on the possible entry and exit routes, reports Reporting from Ukraine. There are no more supplies coming in and no more soldiers coming out.

Videos on social networks show Marder infantry fighting vehicles working their way through the village towards the prison. The fact that the Russians have not yet been wiped out is thanks to the penal colony, whose "robust infrastructure" allows them to survive.

The Russians fight back tooth and nail: Allegedly, the guards also join in when the penal colony is fortified. On August 23, it is reported that it is almost surrounded.

Trapped in the penal colony

On August 25, Russian military bloggers claimed that Putin's army had been able to reinforce the trapped prisoners with additional forces. But by the end of the month, Kiev's offensive in Kursk was progressing.

The trapped Russians in the penal colony of Malaya Lokyna
The trapped Russians in the penal colony of Malaya Lokyna
YouTube/Reporting fro, Ukraine

The Ukrainian units have fought their way up to the penal colony, as these photos show: A marten destroys a building in front of the prison.

They tried to hold their positions in Malaya Loknya, says a Russian. But because "Poles, French and Afro-Americans" attacked them, they had to retreat.

The penal colony is now well behind the current front line in Kursk. On the other hand, Russian units are said to be operating nearby. Whether they will still be able to free their comrades in Malaya Loknya seems questionable at present.

Situation map of Kursk from August 30.
Situation map of Kursk from August 30.
ISW