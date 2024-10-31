The Ukrainian defenders are pushed back despite their fierce resistance. Picture: Ukrinform/dpa

Under constant Russian attacks, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult for the defenders in eastern Ukraine. The Russian army reports further territorial gains - the Ukrainian troops are clearing their positions step by step.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Ukrainian army is facing strong pressure from the Russians in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian soldiers have been forced to abandon the town of Selydove.

Ukrainian Major General Dmytro Marchenko has confirmed reports of massive problems on the front in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. Show more

With all their might and with heavy losses, Russian soldiers are racing towards the front over a width of 70 kilometers in the east and south of Donetsk. The gigantic toll in blood seems to be worth it for ruler Putin. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attackers are said to have broken through the Ukrainian defensive lines in several places. However, the claims of both warring parties are difficult to verify.

Russian attacks with missiles and drones regularly hit residential areas in the Ukrainian hinterland. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

In the south of the coal and industrial district of Donbass, the Ukrainian front has held out practically since the beginning of the invasion in 2022. This year, however, the city of Avdiivka was lost near the large city of Donetsk, followed by Vuhledar. Since then, the exhausted Ukrainian troops have been unable to halt the Russian advance, even though the Russians have suffered heavy losses. The towns of Kurakhivka and Kurakhove as well as Pokrovsk further north are now considered to be particularly threatened.

Russians capture small town of Selydowe

In its latest situation report, the Ukrainian General Staff spoke of 142 Russian assault attacks on Sunday alone. According to OSINT analyst Emil Kastehelmi, Ukraine had to withdraw from the town of Selydove. The Ukrainian military leadership has not yet confirmed the loss of Selydove.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 29 that its forces had captured the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, which lies close to the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk; a small number of North Korean troops already in Ukraine, CNN reports; and more.https://t.co/1c0G9uMwue — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 29, 2024

The frontline city in the Donetsk region around 18 kilometers south-east of the logistically important city of Pokrovsk had been "completely liberated", the Ministry of Defense in Moscow declared on Tuesday. Before the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Selydowe had a population of around 20,000. The surrender of Selydove marks the biggest loss for the Ukrainian army since the fall of Avdiivka.

Will Pokrovsk now fall?

Around 50 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops are also under pressure near the town of Hirnyk. This is also said to have been largely conquered by Russian units. Hirnyk has not appeared in the reports of the Ukrainian General Staff since Thursday. A good 10,000 people lived in the town before the war.

Update around Kurakhivka-Kurakhove. Russian troops have taken Hyrnik -after earlier premature information- and are now geolocated in the industrial area west of Kurakhivka. It is highly unlikely that Ukrainian troops are still in Kurakhivka, Zoryane and the area east of Zoryane.… pic.twitter.com/nKzj0Lq9bx — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 30, 2024

The loss of Pokrovsk would be a heavy loss for the defenders. The key town is a crucial logistics center for the Ukrainian troops due to its rail connection and the intersection of several important roads.

Russian Defense Ministry Claims Capture of Selydove: A New Threat to Pokrovsk?



On Tuesday, October 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Selydove, a city in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. This small city, located south of Pokrovsk and with a pre-war population… pic.twitter.com/fe1p8vd7EA — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2024

As a result of the massive Russian attacks, the water supply for around 260,000 people in the north of the Ukrainian region of Donetsk has been cut off "for an unforeseeable period of time". The cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka and surrounding villages are affected, Governor Vadym Filashkin announced on Telegram.

"Our front has collapsed"

Russian military bloggers are already writing about the collapse of the Ukrainian front in the south of the Donetsk region. However, the situation is currently difficult to verify. In a video interview, however, Major General Dmytro Marchenko is unequivocal about the dramatic situation: "We all know that I am not betraying a military secret when I say that our front has collapsed." There is a lack of weapons, ammunition and soldiers. The soldiers are tired and cannot cover the front line where they are.

Ukraine faces a "pretty grim" situation in Donetsk Oblast in the east of the country as Russian forces make some of their swiftest advances since the summer of 2022, according to experts and OSINT analysts.https://t.co/gvToshSCd6 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 29, 2024

Since the beginning of October, the Russian army has advanced 478 square kilometers into Ukrainian territory. This is the largest territorial gain within a month since the first weeks after the start of the war in 2022, as the AFP news agency calculated using data from the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Two thirds of Russia's territorial gains in October were in the Donetsk region.

The complete conquest of the Ukrainian administrative region of Donetsk is a declared war aim of the Kremlin. The region was already annexed for Russia in 2022, even if it was not fully occupied. If the last industrial cities in Donbass fall, an open and hard-to-defend steppe stretches to the west as far as the Dnipro River. This is where the major Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhia are located.

Article with material from dpa and AFP