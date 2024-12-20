1.31 p.m.

According to Saudi security circles, Saudi Arabia has warned Germany about the suspected perpetrator of the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market, Taleb A.. The kingdom has requested his extradition, to which Germany has not responded, it is said.

The man comes from the city of Al-Hofuf in eastern Saudi Arabia. He was a Shiite. Only around ten percent of the population in the predominantly Sunni country are Shiite. There are repeated reports of discrimination against Shiites in the country.

According to information from the German Press Agency, a kind of warning about the man was issued to the German authorities around a year ago.

The suspect comes from Saudi Arabia and came to Germany in 2006. In social media and interviews, he recently made accusations against the German authorities, some of which were formulated in a confused manner. Among other things, he accused them of not doing enough to combat Islamism. After going public years ago with his support for Saudi women fleeing their home country, he later wrote on his website in English and Arabic: "My advice: don't ask for asylum in Germany."