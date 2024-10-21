Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis chaired a meeting of the UN Security Council, which Switzerland is chairing this month. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Because technology and artificial intelligence are developing rapidly, humanity is facing enormous risks: Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis warned in New York against losing control over decisions in war.

Switzerland holds the presidency of the UN Security Council this month.

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis chaired a meeting in which the UN's highest body discussed the impact of rapid technological developments on peace and security in the world.

"What was science fiction ten or fifteen years ago is now becoming our new reality," said the Foreign Minister. Show more

Soldiers who have longer endurance and greater pain tolerance thanks to neurotechnology, fighters who are able to control additional automatic limbs and acquire new senses such as sight in the dark: This does not paint a future scenario, warned Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis in a speech to the UN Security Council.

"What was science fiction ten or fifteen years ago is now becoming our new reality," said the Foreign Minister, adding that the ultra-fast development of new technologies and artificial intelligence will have a major impact on peace and security in the world. Switzerland is chairing the UN Security Council this month and had issued invitations to the meeting.

Who decides in war?

The integration of artificial intelligence and neurotechnologies enables ultra-fast decision-making, said Cassis in New York. "This raises profound questions about the control of decisions in war and ultimately how the applicability of human rights conventions can be guaranteed," said Cassis.

The speed of progress now far exceeds the biological speed of human evolution. This is leading to deep disruptions in society. "We must prepare ourselves to meet the future challenges of science. The future is here and now, said the Federal Councillor.

Switzerland sets a good example in Geneva

"How can we defend our principles of humanity in the face of the risks of dehumanizing wars?" Cassis asked the 15-nation UN body, the most powerful in the world.

In response to this question, his country founded the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator Center (GESDA) in 2019. This is already showing concrete results, such as the Quantum Institute, which will be inaugurated in 2023 and aims to put quantum technology at the service of the common good and make it accessible to all.

Switzerland is convinced that the UN Security Council must always focus its attention on scientific developments, emphasized Cassis. She recommended that the UN Secretary-General regularly inform the Council about scientific advances and their potential impact on peace.

