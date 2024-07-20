The German police were deployed with a large contingent. KEYSTONE

A German scout group was traveling in a severely overheated coach. 13 young people and children suffered heatstroke.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German scout group was traveling in a severely overheated coach.

13 young people and children suffered heatstroke. Show more

13 children and teenagers in Bavaria suffered heatstroke because they were sitting in a severely overheated coach without air conditioning. Eight of them were treated on site, the police in the Upper Franconian district of Lichtenfels announced on Saturday. Five of those affected were taken to hospital. Due to the high temperatures and the sunlight, it had become very hot in the bus, the incident on Friday evening was reported.

"After the tour group left the coach, several young people complained of headaches and circulatory problems," the police said. Numerous ambulances, emergency doctors and three rescue helicopters were alerted.

Whether the air conditioning was not switched on due to a technical defect or "due to human error" is now being investigated. It is also to be clarified "whether there was any action relevant under criminal law".

Large parts of Germany are currently experiencing a heatwave with temperatures sometimes exceeding 30 degrees. The German Weather Service is therefore warning of severe heat stress in some areas. This warning also applies to the affected district of Lichtenfels in Upper Franconia.

In the coming days, the heat in many regions of Germany is expected to be replaced by heavy thunderstorms followed by lower temperatures.