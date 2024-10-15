  1. Residential Customers
Police investigate Senior citizen (75) is crushed by elevator and dies

15.10.2024 - 09:52

The man died on the scene. (symbolic image)
Friso Gentsch/dpa

A man was crushed by an elevator in Baden-Württemberg. He died at the scene.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man has been crushed by a lift in Baden-Württemberg.
  • The man died on the spot.
Show more

A man was killed by a falling elevator in Neckarsulm, Baden-Württemberg. The 75-year-old apparently entered the shaft of the external elevator through a door on Friday.

As he was inside, the platform of the lift descended and trapped him underneath. This was announced by the police and public prosecutor's office in Heilbronn on Tuesday.

The man died on site. The criminal investigation department began an investigation to clarify the course and cause of the accident and called in an expert. There were no indications of foul play.

