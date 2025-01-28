  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Violent protests Serbian Prime Minister Vucevic resigns

dpa

28.1.2025 - 11:47

Milos Vucevic resigns.
Milos Vucevic resigns.
KEYSTONE

The Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic is resigning. He announced this on Tuesday.

28.01.2025, 11:47

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has announced his resignation in the face of growing protests against corruption in connection with the fatal roof collapse at a railroad station building. "It is my unconditional decision to resign," he said at a press conference on Tuesday. There are now likely to be early parliamentary elections.

The roof collapse in the city of Novi Sad killed 15 people in November. In the wake of the incident, Serbs have expressed their anger at the increasingly authoritarian government of President Aleksandar Vucic. Vucic is accused of restricting democratic freedoms, even though he is officially seeking Serbia's accession to the EU.

dpa

More current news

Ticker for Trump's inauguration. Musk causes a stir with Hitler salute-like gesture +++ Anger over mourning flag during inauguration

Ticker for Trump's inaugurationMusk causes a stir with Hitler salute-like gesture +++ Anger over mourning flag during inauguration

Video goes viral. Passengers are stuck on a plane for 5 hours - then the situation escalates

Video goes viralPassengers are stuck on a plane for 5 hours - then the situation escalates

Politics. Return of residents to Gaza's north arouses criticism in Israel

PoliticsReturn of residents to Gaza's north arouses criticism in Israel