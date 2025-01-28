Milos Vucevic resigns. KEYSTONE

The Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic is resigning. He announced this on Tuesday.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has announced his resignation in the face of growing protests against corruption in connection with the fatal roof collapse at a railroad station building. "It is my unconditional decision to resign," he said at a press conference on Tuesday. There are now likely to be early parliamentary elections.

The roof collapse in the city of Novi Sad killed 15 people in November. In the wake of the incident, Serbs have expressed their anger at the increasingly authoritarian government of President Aleksandar Vucic. Vucic is accused of restricting democratic freedoms, even though he is officially seeking Serbia's accession to the EU.

