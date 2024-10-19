Fatalities and injuries in pile-up in Poland - Gallery The police are still investigating the cause of the accident after the serious traffic accident. Image: dpa There were fatalities and injuries in a multiple-vehicle pile-up south of Gdansk. Image: dpa Fatalities and injuries in pile-up in Poland - Gallery The police are still investigating the cause of the accident after the serious traffic accident. Image: dpa There were fatalities and injuries in a multiple-vehicle pile-up south of Gdansk. Image: dpa

Over twenty cars collide south of Gdansk, several start to burn. There are fatalities and injuries. One driver is arrested.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four people have died and twelve have been injured in a serious pile-up involving 22 cars south of the northern Polish city of Gdansk.

One driver is arrested.

According to the police, several children are among the injured. Show more

As reported by the TV news channel TVN24, the accident occurred on Friday evening at around 11.15 p.m. at an exit of the S7 expressway near the village of Borkowo. There has been a construction site at the accident site, which is part of the southern bypass of Gdansk, for some time.

Three trucks involved

A 37-year-old truck driver was arrested after the accident. According to the police, he was not under the influence of alcohol. However, he had apparently hit a car in front of him. A total of three trucks were involved in the accident. The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated.

According to the police, several children are among the injured. The identity of the deceased was not initially released. Several cars caught fire after the collision and some were completely burnt out, it was reported. According to TVN24, some of the fatalities were probably caused by the fire.

