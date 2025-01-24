Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped by six men. Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

The "Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch (48) was kidnapped while filming in South Africa. In an interview, he talks about the experience, which has left its mark on him to this day.

In the BBC series "Sherlock", Benedict Cumberbatch (48) solved the trickiest cases as Sherlock Holmes. In an interview with "Variety", he now talks about a true crime.

As the actor recounts, he was once kidnapped during a film shoot. This traumatic experience still haunts him privately to this day.

Kidnapped during filming in South Africa

The incident took place in South Africa in 2004, when the actor was on location filming the series "To the Ends of the Earth". According to Cumberbatch, a car tire burst on him and his fellow actor on the way back from a diving trip. The group was forced to pull over to the side of the road and six strange men then attacked the actor.

He says that the perpetrators tied him up for hours and drove him around before finally releasing him tied up on the side of the road. The perpetrators were able to escape without any consequences.

Cumberbatch admitted to the magazine: "It made me impatient to live an extraordinary life, and I still struggle with that impatience."