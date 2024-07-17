According to the police, the bodies of six people were found in the luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok. Photo: Chatkla Samnaingjam/AP Keystone

Three men and three women have been found dead in their hotel room in Bangkok. According to police, the room showed no signs of a struggle.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three men and three women have been discovered dead in their hotel room in Bangkok.

According to police, the room showed no signs of a fight.

However, residues of a substance were found in cups, suggesting that they had been poisoned. Show more

In Thailand, police investigations into the deaths of six Vietnamese men in a luxury hotel in the capital Bangkok are in full swing. The bodies of the three men and three women, two of whom also had a US passport, were discovered in their hotel room early on Tuesday evening (local time). According to the police, there were no signs of a struggle in the room.

However, residues of a substance suggesting poisoning were found in cups, Thai media quoted the investigators as saying. Various newspapers wrote that it may have been cyanide (hydrogen cyanide).

Police searching for seventh person

The Vietnamese had checked into several rooms at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in the center of the metropolis at the weekend. The circumstances of their deaths are still unclear and raise many questions. "This was not self-harm, someone caused their deaths," said police spokesman Thiti Saengsawang, adding that police were looking for a seventh person linked to the group. "We are following every step they have taken since they got off the plane."

Thiti said the guests had not checked out of the hotel as planned on Tuesday. Hotel staff had discovered the bodies when they went to clean the room. According to police, plates of food were discovered on a table, most of which was still wrapped in foil. The area around the hotel with several well-known shopping malls is very popular with tourists.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also immediately intervened in the mysterious case and held a press conference. He said that an autopsy was planned to clarify the exact cause of death. However, a robbery had been ruled out. "It is suspected that they have been dead for about 24 hours. There were no signs of robbery or violence when we first went to the scene."

The government is apparently concerned that the crime could damage tourism. Thailand is dependent on this important economic sector and is struggling to attract as many holidaymakers as possible again after the coronavirus pandemic.

SDA