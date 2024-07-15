ARCHIVE - Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo: Pavel Neubauer/TASR/dpa Keystone

A controversial law has come into force in Slovakia which, among other things, restricts the freedom of assembly. The so-called "Lex Attentat" was passed at the end of June in response to the gun attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico two months ago.

There is now a 50-meter perimeter around the seat of government and the presidency, parliament and all court buildings. Demonstrations against politicians in front of their residences are also banned. Gatherings can also be banned if they pose a threat to public order.

Opposition critics have warned that the law is a step towards a "police state". The package of measures also provides for the leaders of the parties represented in parliament to be granted the right to personal protection, as well as the Attorney General and the President of the Constitutional Court. Heads of government who spend more than ten years in office will be entitled to a lifetime pension. So far, this only applies to Fico himself.

An attacker had critically wounded the left-wing populist head of government with several shots at close range on May 15. The 71-year-old gunman justified his attack with hatred of the government. Fico's Smer party has been governing in a coalition with the extreme right-wing Slovak National Party (SNS) since October last year. The Prime Minister has since been able to resume his official duties.

