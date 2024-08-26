  1. Residential Customers
Fog complicates search Small plane crashes in Vorarlberg

SDA

26.8.2024 - 13:12

According to media reports, a small plane crashed in Vorarlberg on Monday morning. (symbolic image)
According to media reports, a small plane crashed in Vorarlberg on Monday morning. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A small plane crashed in Vorarlberg on Monday. Parts of the plane have already been found, but the fog is making the search more difficult.

26.08.2024, 13:12

26.08.2024, 13:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A small plane crashed in Vorarlberg on Monday.
  • Parts of the plane have already been found, but the fog is making the search more difficult.
Show more

A small plane crashed near Brand (A) on Monday morning. A large-scale operation is underway. The rescue services are already at the scene of the accident, the responsible rescue and fire department control center (RFL) confirmed to the Austrian news agency APA.

The aircraft came down in the area of the Untere Brüggele Alpe and thus in high alpine terrain. It was initially unclear how many people were on board and whether they survived.

The fire department, police, rescue workers and search dog teams took part in the large-scale operation. Due to the dense fog, helicopter support was not possible for the time being, it was reported. According to media reports, the crash was reported shortly after 10.00 am. Hut staff and hunters are said to have heard a bang and discovered wreckage shortly afterwards. The RFL confirmed that parts of the aircraft wings had been found. It is not yet clear where the plane came from.

SDA

