Comedian Charlemagne tha God takes on the Democrats on the "Daily Show". YouTube/The Daily Show

Comedian Charlemagne tha God gets even with the Democrats and their supporters on the "Daily Show", who would rather take a dig at rappers than remember their own words when it comes to Trump.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Charlamagne tha God harshly criticizes the Democrats, who are already patting themselves on the back for the peaceful transfer of power and in part want to cooperate with Donald Trump.

The party has forgotten the image of Trump that was painted during the election campaign, although this is true.

Charlemagne calls on the Democrats to treat the Republicans in the same way as they did the other way around. Show more

"Some of you are not going to survive these four years," Charlamagne tha God says on the "Daily Show" in reference to Donald Trump's inauguration, "because you could barely handle the first four days. People are losing their fucking minds and shooting at the wrong targets."

The comedian alludes to criticism of rappers Snoop Dogg and Nelly, who made appearances at the new president's inauguration party. "Everyone's talking about Snoop and Nelly: I knew Trump would catapult America into the past, but I didn't think it would be 2003," Charlemagne jokes.

Old school rappers Snoop Dogg and Nelly didn't do anything bad - except inspire Mark Zuckerberg's new look, says Charlemagne tha God. YouTube/The Daily Show

The "Daily Show" co-host admits that the self-confessed stoner Snoop Dogg himself ostracized musicians who played at Trump's first inauguration in 2017. But, "Do you think Snoop remembers 2017? Snoop burned more trees than the fires in LA!"

However, Charlemagne believes that we should be annoyed by people who are suddenly on good terms with Trump. Instead of the rappers, however, people should focus on the Democrats, "who call Trump the new Adolf Hitler for four years and then do something like this."

"I don't celebrate rapists"

A clip with clips follows: Joe and Jill Biden welcome Donald and Melania Trump to the traditional tea at the White House. "Welcome home," the Democrat even says to his successor. At the funeral service for the late ex-President Jimmy Carter, Trump then makes Barack Obama laugh.

Trump tells Barack Obama something funny: "So Hitler knows a few jokes?" YouTube/The Daily Show

"I'm sorry," comments Charlemagne, "if you tell us someone is Hitler, you have to act like they're Hitler. When Barack came home, Michelle said, 'So Hitler knows a few jokes?" He likes the attitude of another Democrat much more.

The "Daily Show" plays a video that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) shot with her Hardy. In it, the 35-year-old talks about how excitedly she is constantly being asked by reporters whether she is coming to the inauguration. "I want to be clear," says the 35-year-old: "I don't celebrate rapists. So I'm not going to the inauguration."

"Very you? That's backbone"

"Very you?" asks Charlemagne. "That's backbone. That's principles. Oh man, I'm going to miss AOC when she gets deported to Nicaragua." Then Charlemagne gets serious: Yes, he thinks the Democrats shouldn't have gone to the inauguration. "And maybe you think: what's wrong with being civil with your opponent? These are just political norms."

"Do you? That's backbone": AOC's video message is clear. YouTube/The Daily Show

The 46-year-old gives the answer himself: "Politics hasn't been normal since Trump came down that ugly escalator, and eight years later it seems like the Republicans are the only ones who have understood that." Trump has been lying for years that the 2020 election was rigged and is even gaining supporters by pretending the lie is true.

"At the same time, Democrats have been telling the truth that Trump is a threat to democracy, but now that the election is over, they're living like it's not true." A clip follows in which various Democratic senators and governors assert that they want to cooperate with Trump.

"Concentration camps for immigrants with solar power"

"Collaboration? Seriously? You called him Hitler, but now Hitler has some good ideas?" asks Charlemagne. "That's the same thing Kanye [West] said, and we don't even let him make sneakers anymore." He also isn't clear on what areas the Democrats want to cooperate: "Do you want to make sure the concentration camps for immigrants run on solar power?"

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How are you supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a lighthouse. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

The presenter wants to make a point: "Donald Trump has won by just over two million votes and the Democrats are acting as if he is unstoppable. Remember how the Republicans acted when Biden won by seven million votes?"

The clip from minute 4:26 onwards helps to get the point across: that's when fatigue speeches, the filibuster, were worked. "Our focus is 100 percent on stopping this new administration," said Mitch McConnell at the time. And party colleague John Barrasso added: "We want Joe Biden to be president for only half a term." Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she would initiate impeachment proceedings against Boden on the first day.

Treat the Republicans the way they treated you

"They wanted to impeach Biden on day one - because he was elected," Charlemagne summarized. "But I like the energy: they didn't care about alienating Democrats. They said: 'F**** the Democrats', they stirred up their base, and it worked."

Today, by contrast, Democrats are already patting themselves on the back for the peaceful transfer of power, Charlemagne is annoyed. "I have no problem with losing the election, but don't lose the constitution. Democrats, I implore you: For once, treat the Republicans the way they've treated you. And treat Trump like you believe everything you've said about him."

"Space laser focused" is what Charlemagne calls Marjorie Taylor Greene, because she once blathered on about "Jewish space lasers". YouTube/The Daily Show

The first few days of the new administration have already shown where the journey is heading - and the Democrats need to get a grip: "If you're on a train hurtling towards a cliff, people don't want you to say: 'I'll fix the wifi with the conductor'. They want you to stop the damn train."

And, "I'm not wasting my time being mad at Snoop Dogg. I'm mad at the Democrats for acting like they're too high to remember anything they said on the campaign trail. The Democrats better focus. The midterm elections are only 21 months away."