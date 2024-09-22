Following the initial figures, Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke spoke of a race to catch up by his SPD "the like of which has never been seen in the history of our country". Bild: dpa

In Brandenburg in Germany, the SPD has prevailed against the AfD. The CDU and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) are in a race for third place.

In the state election in Brandenburg, the SPD won against the AfD. According to initial projections by ARD and ZDF, the Social Democrats are once again the strongest force in the state. The AfD, which was ahead in the polls for a long time, came in second place. The CDU and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) are in a race for third place. The Greens still have to tremble about re-entering the state parliament.

According to projections, Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke's SPD will achieve 31.2 to 31.8 percent (2019: 26.2 percent). The AfD, which is classified as a suspected right-wing extremist party by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Brandenburg, increased to 29.2 to 29.9 percent (23.5). The CDU achieved 11.6 to 11.9 percent (15.6). The BSW reaches 12.0 percent from a standing start. The Greens lose massively and end up with 4.7 to 5.0 percent (10.8). The Left slips to 3.1 to 3.8 percent (10.7). BVB/Freie Wähler come in at 2.6 percent (5.0), the FDP is below one percent according to the ARD projection.

However, parties that fail to reach the five percent hurdle still have a chance via the basic mandate clause: if they win at least one direct mandate, they enter the state parliament - with the number of seats according to their second vote result.

Brandenburg has been governed by a coalition of SPD, CDU and Greens since 2019. Minister President Dietmar Woidke announced in advance that he only wants to remain in government if the Social Democrats outperform the AfD.

