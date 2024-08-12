The man crashed into a trailer in the accident. Kapo SG

Last week, a drunk man caused an accident in Wartau SG. It is now clear that it was the head of the regional police force.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The head of the regional police force of the St. Gallen cantonal police caused an accident while drunk.

The 63-year-old stopped on a company premises to allow oncoming vehicles to pass.

He then accelerated and lost control of his vehicle. Show more

The head of the regional police of the St. Gallen cantonal police caused an accident while drunk. Criminal proceedings are underway against him. He is also facing personnel proceedings with the canton.

The police officer sustained minor injuries in the accident, explained Hanspeter Krüsi, Head of Communications at the St. Gallen Cantonal Police, on request. He was able to leave the hospital on the same day, but is still on sick leave. Krüsi confirmed a report in the "Blick" newspaper on Monday.

The accident occurred on August 7 in the municipality of Wartau SG. The 63-year-old stopped on a company site to allow oncoming vehicles to pass. As he accelerated, he lost control of his vehicle and first crashed into two trailers parked on the site and then head-on into another parked trailer.

Car totaled

The car came to a standstill there with a total loss. "A breath alcohol measurement carried out showed a value that was too high," said the St. Gallen cantonal police in a statement at the time.

In addition to the criminal and personnel proceedings, administrative proceedings were also initiated to decide on the duration of any driving disqualification.

The head of the St. Gallen regional police is in charge of the uniformed police officers in the canton.

SDA