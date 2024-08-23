Emma Ramsay fell to her death. X

Emma Ramsay actually just wanted to party in Ibiza. But then she falls to her death from a balcony. Her relatives are deeply shocked.

Scottish girl Emma Ramsay actually just wanted to party in Ibiza.

But then the 19-year-old falls to her death from a balcony.

Relatives are deeply shocked. Show more

19-year-old Emma Ramsay from Scotland traveled to Ibiza with friends to enjoy life in the party stronghold of San Antonio. But the vacation ended in tragedy.

According to theDaily Record, Ramsay fell from the sixth floor of her hotel at around three o'clock in the early hours of Tuesday morning and succumbed to her serious injuries.

In the hours before her death, the law student was still sharing happy pictures and videos of the celebrations on social media.

Falls happen again and again

Friends and family are deeply shocked by the sudden loss. A friend described Ramsay to the Daily Record as "perfect" and expressed her gratitude for having had her as a friend.

Her former principal also paid tribute to Emma as an "incredibly kind, hardworking and talented student". The school publicly bid farewell to the young woman on social media.

Balcony falls are not a rare occurrence in San Antonio, and the Spanish authorities suspect accidents in most cases. Hotel balconies are regularly subject to strict controls. But tragic accidents cannot always be prevented.