At their meeting in Aarau on Saturday, the delegates of the SVP Switzerland voted in favor of the controversial health reform. The decision was made by 248 votes to 90. The party executive thus failed with its motion to vote against.

The decision on the voting proposal on November 24 was preceded by a long discussion with around two dozen speakers at the delegates' meeting. The party obviously found it difficult to find its position. The delegates rejected the party committee's motion to release the vote by 241 votes to 93.

In the National Council and Council of States, the SVP parliamentarians had approved the bill for uniform financing of all outpatient and inpatient healthcare services (Efas). In the run-up to the delegates' meeting, the party leadership campaigned for a "no" vote.

One day before the meeting, the party executive committee agreed to abstain from voting. The motion came from him, said party president Marcel Dettling. It was a matter of building bridges, he said, because the party was very divided internally.

Six cantonal health directors with SVP party membership had previously written an open letter in support of the "yes" vote on the health reform. The Swiss Association of Public Service Employees (VPOD) had launched a referendum against the bill.

The discussion at the SVP meeting was lively. There were more supporters than opponents. False incentives must be eliminated, said Council of States member Hannes Germann (SH). Anyone who voted no was running after the single health insurance fund.

National Councillor Benjamin Fischer (ZH) spoke in favor of the reform. There is now a compromise. The SVP should not get into bed with the left. The left are against any reform. National Councillor Martina Bircher (AG), a spokesperson for the young SVP and former National Councillor Toni Bortoluzzi (ZH) and National Councillor Verena Herzog (TG) also campaigned for the reform. Other female National Councillors also campaigned for the Yes slogan.

One delegate said that something had to be done. Things could not go on as they were now. Another delegate criticized the six SVP health directors who were not present at the meeting and wanted to exert influence via the media. Another delegate supported the Yes slogan, as did Sarah Regez from the young SVP.

National Councillor Andreas Glarner (AG) spoke out against the bill. It would not be cheaper. The cantons wanted to make savings. Premiums would rise. National Councillor Rémy Wyssmann (SO) emphasized that the left-wing bureaucratic monster that is the Health Insurance Act must be abolished. Efas should therefore be rejected.

Daniel Wyler, member of the cantonal government of Obwalden, said that he did not believe that the reform would lead to improvements. One delegate pointed out that costs would not fall overall. It was a redistribution bill, said another speaker.

