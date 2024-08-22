A swarm of wasps chased the man. (symbolic image) Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/dpa-tmn

Andrew Powell is stung 160 times by wasps. The stings caused him to lose consciousness and he is now being treated in hospital.

Andrew Powell from Brecon in Wales has been stung 160 times by wasps. The attack was triggered by a farmer's combine harvester, which accidentally flushed out the wasps' nest in a field.

In a desperate attempt to escape the stinging insects, Powell ran into his house and sought refuge in the shower. But the aggressive wasps didn't let up and continued to sting him through his clothes. "I stumbled around outside the house and went into the shower, but they followed me in and stung me through my clothes in the shower," Powell told the BBC.

Powell repeatedly lost consciousness from the numerous stabs. A friend rushed him to hospital, where he was treated with adrenaline and painkillers.

30 to 40 stings can be fatal

The severity of the stings was so great that Powell was transferred to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil. There, the condition worsened, with some of the stings turning purple. He could no longer sleep because of the pain.

Natalie Bungay from the British Pest Control Association explained that wasps in danger secrete a pheromone that activates their conspecifics to attack. While a single sting can be harmless, 30 to 40 stings can be fatal.

Wasp stings pose a particularly high risk for allergy sufferers. Symptoms such as severe swelling, shortness of breath and palpitations require immediate medical attention. To alleviate the symptoms, the affected area can be cooled and treated with household remedies such as onions. However, scratching should be avoided as this increases the risk of infection.