Burkina Faso is shaken by regular unrest. (archive picture)

A Swiss citizen has been arrested in Burkina Faso. The suspect is said to be working for an aid project.

A Swiss citizen has been arrested in Burkina Faso. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case.

The Swiss Embassy in Abidjan, in whose consular district Burkina Faso lies, is in contact with the relevant local authorities for further clarification. For reasons of data and privacy protection, no further details can be provided, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an inquiry.

The FDFA thus confirmed a report by the Reuters news agency. According to the report, the arrested person is said to work for a US aid project.

Burkina Faso is one of the poorest countries in the world and experienced two military coups within a few months in 2022. Since 2015, Burkina Faso has also been the scene of jihadist violence, which has already affected the neighboring countries of Mali and Niger. More than 20,000 civilians and security forces have been killed in the past eight years and two million people have been displaced.

