The man was discovered in Panama City (archive image from Panama City) sda

A dead Swiss man has been found in his hotel room in Panama. The authorities are investigating.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead Swiss man has been found in his hotel room in Panama.

Apparently, traces of blood were found all over the room.

The authorities are investigating. Show more

On Friday, the local authorities announced that a 25-year-old Swiss man had been found dead in a hotel room in the Calidonia district of Panama City. The man's body was discovered on the second floor of the building at around 6am.

According to reports, the deceased had been staying in the accommodation since July 27. On Wednesday, hotel staff had already noticed that water was leaking from the tourist's room. When asked whether a repair was necessary, the guest refused and asked not to be disturbed.

On Thursday morning, the staff noticed an unpleasant smell coming from the Swiss guest's room. Upon entering the room, they found numerous broken liquor bottles on the floor and the hotel guest with injuries on his body. According to "El Siglo", the hotel staff also discovered traces of blood throughout the room.

It turned out that the Swiss man had cuts on his back, possibly caused by the glass from the broken bottles. An investigation of the video surveillance by the judicial authorities revealed that no one else had entered the room.