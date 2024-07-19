A teacher is stabbed at the adult education center in Wedel near Hamburg. (symbolic picture) Bild: dpa

Bloodshed in an adult education center parking lot in Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein: a teacher is critically injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teacher has been stabbed to death on the grounds of an adult education center in Wedel near Hamburg.

The school's lecturer was critically injured.

The suspects are still on the run. Show more

A teacher has been stabbed on the grounds of an adult education center in Wedel near Hamburg. The school lecturer was critically injured, a police spokesman told the German Press Agency. The police assume that the victim and the perpetrator knew each other. Two, possibly three suspects are on the run and are being searched for, they said. The injured man is said to be around 50 years old. He had been taken to hospital. The "Bild" newspaper had reported first.

Attack in the parking lot

According to the information, the attack took place at around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the adult education center. The police called it a relationship crime. This term is used when the perpetrator and victim knew each other. The police spokesman did not want to rule out the possibility that the suspects were students, but also did not want to confirm it.

The background to the crime is still unclear, he said. The police are deploying large numbers of officers. A Hamburg police helicopter had also been requested to support the manhunt. After the crime, police officers also cordoned off the school building and searched for the perpetrators - without success, it was said.

