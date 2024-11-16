Ten babies die in hospital fire in India - Gallery According to initial findings, a short circuit caused the fire. Image: dpa At the time of the fire on Friday evening (local time), around 50 children were in the ward of the hospital in Jhansi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Image: dpa India's Prime Minister Modi speaks of a "heartbreaking incident". (archive picture) Image: dpa The fire triggered a mass panic when patients and relatives tried to leave the building. Image: dpa Ten babies die in hospital fire in India - Gallery According to initial findings, a short circuit caused the fire. Image: dpa At the time of the fire on Friday evening (local time), around 50 children were in the ward of the hospital in Jhansi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Image: dpa India's Prime Minister Modi speaks of a "heartbreaking incident". (archive picture) Image: dpa The fire triggered a mass panic when patients and relatives tried to leave the building. Image: dpa

A fire breaks out in an intensive care unit for newborns. For some of the children, all help comes too late. Prime Minister Modi speaks of a "heartbreaking incident".

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Jhansi, India, at least ten babies died and 16 others were injured in a major fire in a neonatal intensive care unit.

A missing alarm delayed the evacuation and caused panic.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed his condolences to the relatives and ordered an investigation and compensation. Show more

At least ten babies have died in a major fire in a neonatal intensive care unit in India. A further 16 were slightly injured, according to Indian media reports. A total of around 50 children were in the hospital ward in Jhansi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the fire on Friday evening (local time).

According to initial findings, a short circuit caused the fire. Because no alarm had been triggered, the evacuation of the children was delayed, according to the reports. The fire triggered a mass panic when patients and relatives tried to leave the building. The flames have since been extinguished.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of a "heartbreaking incident". He expressed his condolences to the relatives on Platform X. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and compensation for those affected.

dpa