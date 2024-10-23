  1. Residential Customers
Explosions can be heard Terror attack near Ankara - dead and injured

There was an explosion in the Turkish capital Ankara.
According to government information, there were "dead and injured" in an attack near Ankara on Wednesday.

23.10.2024, 15:33

23.10.2024, 15:56

According to the government, there was a terrorist attack on the premises of an arms company in Ankara. There were dead and injured, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on the X platform, without giving a number. The broadcaster Ntv reported that a hostage-taking had taken place. According to media reports, numerous ambulances drove to the scene of the attack.

An explosion and gunshots could be heard on video recordings. According to the state news agency Anadolu, employees of the company were taken to safety in bunkers. The surrounding area was cordoned off.

The Turkish Aerospace Corporation (Tusas) is a developer and producer of aerospace systems such as fighter planes and drones. Among other things, Tusas co-developed the prototypes of the Turkish Kaan fighter aircraft.

dpa

