Marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei died after an arson attack on her. Imago

The hospital treating her in Kenya reports: The alleged perpetrator of the fatal arson attack on Olypionics runner Rebecca Cheptegei has also succumbed to his injuries.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last week, Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei succumbed to her serious injuries.

She was set on fire.

Now the alleged perpetrator has also died. Show more

Following the fatal attack on Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, the alleged perpetrator has now also died. He also succumbed to serious burn injuries, according to the hospital in western Kenya.

The 33-year-old Cheptegei died four days before the perpetrator. This was after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire.