Donald Trump was injured in his right ear during the assassination attempt. KEYSTONE

Former US President Donald Trump has expressed his gratitude after the assassination attempt on him. In a first interview, he explains how a poster about migration may have saved his life.

Tobias Benz

Donald Trump was injured in a gun attack at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

After the attempted assassination, the former US President gave his first interview to the New York Post.

Trump expressed his gratitude and explained that he turned his head slightly away shortly before the shooting because of a poster on the subject of migration.

The 78-year-old is certain that this movement saved his life. Show more

In an interview with the tabloid "New York Post", he said: "By luck or by God - and many people say it was God's doing - I'm still here". Referring to Saturday's attack, in which he was injured in the ear, he went on to tell the newspaper: "I shouldn't be here. I should be dead. I should be dead."

As Trump described in the joint interview with the "Washington Examiner", a small gesture during the campaign event may have saved his life.

Trump turned slightly away shortly before the shot was fired

He had been pointing at a poster on the subject of migration at the very moment of the attack and had therefore turned his head slightly away. I rarely look away from the crowd. If I hadn't done it at that moment, well, then we wouldn't be talking today, would we?"

Photos taken immediately before the attack show Trump turning slightly to the right and pointing his hand in the direction of the poster. The shooter then hit him in the right ear with a bullet, according to his own account.

"The most incredible thing was that not only did I turn my head, but I did it at exactly the right moment and at exactly the right angle," he added, saying, "The doctor at the hospital said he'd never seen anything like it, he called it a miracle."

According to the New York Post, the Republican was wearing a white bandage over his right ear during the interview. According to the newspaper, his staff did not allow any photos to be taken.