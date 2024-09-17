Days of continuous rain have led to flooding in several European countries. The situation is still precarious in many places. Impressions from the affected areas in the video.

Dominik Müller

The flood situation has been critical in several countries since the weekend.

The masses of water have so far led to at least 18 deaths and countless cases of property damage.

At least: On Tuesday it is expected to rain less in some areas. Show more

On Tuesday, large parts of the huge disaster area from Romania and Poland to the Czech Republic and Austria are still flooded. Roads and fields are flooded, cellars and houses are full, dams and dykes are partly destroyed. Nevertheless, rainfall is expected to ease in some of the affected areas today, Tuesday.

At least 18 people have died in the floods so far. Several people are still missing.

In the small Polish town of Klodzko, around 100 kilometers south of Wroclaw, part of the pedestrian zone looked like it had been hit by a bomb explosion. The government in the Czech Republic decided to deploy the army due to the flood disaster.

In eastern Austria, there is still great concern about further dam breaches. In Vienna, there are still problems with public transport. And in Romania, the east of the country in particular is suffering from the floods.

In the video you can see spectacular pictures from the affected areas.