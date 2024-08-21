Former President Barack Obama also made an appearance on the second day of the Democratic National Convention. Here he is just leaving the stage. Keystone

In a huge arena, the Democrats in Chicago celebrate Joe Biden's farewell, Kamala Harris' nomination - and above all themselves. The best scenes so far in the video.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Democratic Party Convention is currently taking place in Chicago.

The four-day event is taking place at the United Center in Chicago.

blue News has picked out the four best scenes for you. Show more

At their party convention in Chicago, the US Democrats put on a great show to confirm Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate for the November election. The delegations from all states and US territories cast their votes for the 59-year-old once again in a purely ceremonial vote - accompanied by music, lighting effects, short speeches and lots of cheering in the convention hall.

The show elements typical of US politics also produced one or two funny scenes:

Tim Walz's kids goofing off

For example, the children of Harris' running mate Tim Walz used the spotlight to give their father bunny ears with their hands during an interview.

The moment went viral on social media and was also acknowledged by Walz himself. He wrote on X: "My kids keep me humble."

Lil Jon transforms hall into party location

Appearances by big names from the music and film industry are a familiar sight at election events. However, there is rarely as much atmosphere as the announcement of the number of votes cast by the delegates from the US state of Georgia: Rapper Lil Jon from Atlanta gets the crowd boiling with his uber-hit "Turn Down for What".

Trump and Vance are "weird"

Even though the four-day Democratic convention is primarily about their own people, opponents Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance also make a prominent appearance on the video screen at the United Center in Chicago.

As expected, the two Republican candidates do not come off well: their craziest statements are edited together in a video montage. The final comment: "It's not just weird, it's dangerous."

"Yes, she can!"

Former President Barack Obama also made an appearance in Chicago. "Yes, she can!", he said, alluding to his former world-famous campaign battle cry "Yes, we can!". This immediately triggered corresponding chants from the several thousand delegates in the hall.

A former Trump spokeswoman also made headlines by campaigning for Kamala Harris at the Democratic convention. Stephanie Grisham said that after her years under Trump, she was now standing as an advocate for Harris at the convention. "She respects the American people," she said, referring to Harris. "And she has my vote."

Kamala Harris herself was not present at the nomination ceremony in Chicago. She is due to give a major speech at the party convention on Friday night (CEST). Her appearance will be the grand finale of the party conference, which is primarily intended to celebrate Harris and her Tim Walz and give the duo momentum for the rest of the election campaign.