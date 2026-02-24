  1. Residential Customers
Sad fate This baby monkey moves the world with his stuffed animal

Nicole Agostini

24.2.2026

Only a few days old and his mother rejects him: macaque Punch experiences a dramatic turn of events at Ichikawa Zoo in Japan. While the monkey herd shuns him, he becomes a star on the internet.

24.02.2026, 13:40

24.02.2026, 13:46

Baby macaque Punch was born at Ichikawa Zoo in Japan in July 2025. But shortly afterwards his life changed drastically: his mother rejected him. And as a result, the entire herd of monkeys turned their backs on him. He is left alone.

His fate touched people on social media and Punch quickly became an internet celebrity. The animal keepers also show compassion and want to change the situation. Watch the video to find out whether the story of Punch the monkey ends happily or not.

