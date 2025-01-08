Whether young or old, everyone can take part in this snowball fight. A big snowball fight took place in the middle of the American capital Washington DC on Monday. You can see how wild it was in the video.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The DC Snowball Fight Association launched a big snowball fight in the middle of Washington DC on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Many people gathered in Meridian Hill Park and threw snowballs at each other. Show more

The residents of Washington DC in the USA are enjoying the snow to the full.

After it snowed heavily on Monday, a large crowd gathered in Meridian Hill Park and started throwing snowballs at each other.

This giant snowball fight was launched by the DC Snowball Fight Association and takes place every year. You can see how wild it gets in the video.

