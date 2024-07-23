  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Predator alarm This is how quickly a leopard grabs a goat

Nicole Agostini

24.7.2024

This is how fast it can happen when a predator is in action: In the video you can see how a leopard climbs over a high fence and grabs a goat in just a few seconds.

24.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A leopard climbs over a fence to catch a goat.
  • Once it has caught the goat, it climbs back over the fence with its prey.
  • The incident happened in the middle of the night in India, as footage from surveillance cameras shows.
Show more

A hungry leopard seizes its chance and discovers an enclosure full of goats. Easy prey for him, but first he has to climb the high fence.

He masters this without any problems and when he has caught his prey, he climbs back over the high fence with the goat. It can be that quick and easy if you're a hungry leopard.

More from this section

Latest news. More than 40 bears shot in Slovakia

Latest newsMore than 40 bears shot in Slovakia

Animals. Pardell lynxes saved from extinction

AnimalsPardell lynxes saved from extinction