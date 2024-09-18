It is not clear what kind of pagers Hezbollah is using. Various sources say the pagers are said to come from Hungary, others claim the pagers come from Taiwan. However, the latter deny the claim. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

New findings in the pager attack in Lebanon point to a structured approach by the Israeli secret service. According to an investigation by the "New York Times", a message is said to have caused the pagers to explode.

Samuel Walder

A message sent to around 5000 pagers is said to have triggered explosions in Lebanon, with the Israeli secret service behind the detonation.

US officials suspect that Hezbollah members received an unsuspicious code that looked like an order from their leadership before the detonation.

The attack resulted in numerous casualties, including the Iranian ambassador. Show more

A message sent to thousands of pagers is said to have triggered the explosions in Lebanon. This is reported by the New York Times. US representatives estimate that the Hezbollah members received an unsuspicious code before the detonation.

The question of how the pagers were able to explode still remains. The effects are widely visible. Thousands of pagers exploded across the country. As the New York Times reports, the detonation is said to have been structured and initiated by the Israeli secret service. At 3.30 pm, a message was sent to around 5000 pagers. The content of the code that was sent is unclear, but it is assumed that it did not appear to be suspicious. The message appeared to be from the leadership of Hezbollah, according to the research.

This incident matches the reported pattern of injuries, including serious eye injuries. Lebanese media report that the Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Amini was also affected.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad confirmed severe abdominal and arm injuries among the victims. The Hezbollah militia announced an investigation and threatened Israel with retaliation.